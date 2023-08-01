Hispanic and Black News Media Fact Sheet

Note: This 2023 fact sheet was part of the last update to our State of the News Media report. For more updated survey data on Americans’ news habits, refer to the list below:

News media made by and for the two largest racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States – Black Americans and Hispanic Americans – have been a consistent part of the American news landscape. Largely, newspapers and television aimed at both of these groups have recently had audience declines. Explore the trends in Hispanic- and Black-oriented news outlets below.

Pew Research Center is not aware of any current directory with publicly available representative data for news media companies oriented toward Asian American audiences and is therefore unable to produce audience or economic analyses for Asian American-oriented news outlets at this time.

Audience

The two largest Spanish-language television networks in the United States, Univision and Telemundo, are key providers of news for Spanish speakers. Both networks had declines in viewership.

Univision’s average audience – measured as the average number of TVs tuned to a program throughout a period of time – declined in 2022 for all three national time slots studied. This was an 11% decline for the evening news time slot, from an average audience of about 804,000 to roughly 714,000; a 16% decline in late night news; and a 7% decline for the morning news time slot.

Telemundo’s audience also dropped in 2022 – by 9% in the evening news time slot, from 479,000 to 435,000; and by 16% in the late night news time slot. These declines continued a pattern that started for many time slots in 2021.

Univision's average audience – measured as the average number of TVs tuned to a program throughout a period of time – declined in 2022 for all three national time slots studied. This was an 11% decline for the evening news time slot, from an average audience of about 804,000 to roughly 714,000; a 16% decline in late night news; and a 7% decline for the morning news time slot.

Audience for Univision network
Average number of TVs tuning to network news programming during each time slot for Univision

Time slot 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Morning news 609,400 505,644 449,620 520,370 583,382 495,571 462,368
Evening news 1,205,741 1,138,172 997,117 1,007,752 1,104,233 803,577 714,309
Late night news 597,456 555,746 476,437 506,859 669,031 517,493 435,156

Note: Numbers represent Univision for the full year and include live viewership only. "Average audience" is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). "National news" is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients, or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The morning news time slot includes any news programming that aired from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 5 a.m.- 8 a.m. for stations in other time zones; the evening news time slot is defined as early fringe by Comscore and includes any news programming that aired from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. for stations in other time zones; the late night news time slot is defined as late fringe by Comscore and includes any news programming that aired from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. for stations in other time zones.
Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2016-2022, U.S.

Telemundo's audience also dropped in 2022 – by 9% in the evening news time slot, from 479,000 to 435,000; and by 16% in the late night news time slot. These declines continued a pattern that started for many time slots in 2021.

Audience for Telemundo network
Average number of TVs tuning to network news programming during each time slot for Telemundo

Time slot 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Evening news 698,064 656,599 703,056 787,552 712,827 478,887 435,241
Late night news 394,857 374,175 387,078 402,705 462,264 368,692 310,272

Note: Numbers represent Telemundo for the full year and include live viewership only. "Average audience" is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). "National news" is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients, or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The evening news time slot is defined as early fringe by Comscore and includes any news programming that aired from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. for stations in other time zones; the late night news time slot is defined as late fringe by Comscore and includes any news programming that aired from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. for stations in other time zones.
Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2016-2022, U.S.

Both Univision and Telemundo have local affiliate stations that carry their own original news programming. In 2022, average viewership for Univision affiliates increased for morning news but decreased in the two later time slots. Univision affiliates’ morning news showed an increase of 17%, while evening news viewership for Univision affiliates declined by 7% and late night news viewership declined by 8%.

Average viewership for Telemundo affiliates during these time slots all increased or stayed roughly the same, with morning news increasing by 28%, late night news viewership increasing by 5%, and evening news audiences remaining about steady.

Average viewership for Univision affiliates during these time slots all increased or stayed roughly the same, with morning news increasing by 28%, late night news viewership increasing by 5%, and evening news audiences remaining about steady.

Audience for Univision local TV affiliates
Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during each time slot for Univision affiliates

Time slot 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Morning news 60,102 75,358 85,064 80,763 94,702
Evening news 777,711 789,526 857,365 649,281 606,601
Late night news 646,745 652,601 744,890 592,221 543,960

Note: Numbers represent Univision affiliates for the full year and include live viewership only. "Average audience" is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). "Local news" is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients, or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing on a local broadcast affiliate of Univision. The morning news time slot includes newscasts that air from 6 to 9 a.m. for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 5 a.m.- 8 a.m. for stations in other time zones; the evening news time slot is defined as early fringe by Comscore and includes newscasts that air from 4 to 7 p.m. for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. for stations in other time zones.; the late night news time slot is defined as late fringe by Comscore and includes newscasts that air from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. for stations in other time zones.
Source: Comscore StationView Essentials®, 2018-2022, U.S.

Audience for Telemundo local TV affiliates
Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during each time slot for Telemundo affiliates

Time slot 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Morning news 75,268 74,062 106,197 70,554 90,411
Evening news 446,140 515,324 564,725 496,813 506,349
Late night news 480,561 491,322 457,388 448,943 470,957

Note: Numbers represent Telemundo affiliates for the full year and include live viewership only. "Average audience" is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). "Local news" is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients, or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing on a local broadcast affiliate of Telemundo. The morning news time slot includes newscasts that air from 6 to 9 a.m. for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 5 a.m.- 8 a.m. for stations in other time zones; the evening news time slot is defined as early fringe by Comscore and includes newscasts that air from 4 to 7 p.m. for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. for stations in other time zones.; the late night news time slot is defined as late fringe by Comscore and includes newscasts that air from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones, or 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. for stations in other time zones.
Source: Comscore StationView Essentials®, 2018-2022, U.S.

Circulation for Hispanic newspapers

Since 2015, to get a summary measure of circulation at weekly and semiweekly Hispanic newspapers, the Center has used an average of the top 20 of these newspapers that report current and historical data to the Alliance for Audited Media – the Center’s main source for newspaper circulation data.

Beginning in 2021, there were no longer 20 Hispanic newspapers that reported their circulation to our data sources. This may be due to a combination of factors – including, in some cases, larger English-language newspapers no longer breaking out their affiliated Spanish-language publications in their circulation reports (for example, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s circulation reports no longer break out the affiliated publication La Estrella). Other newspapers still appear to publish, but their circulation is no longer reported or available in the Alliance for Audited Media’s database.

In 2021, there were only 18 weekly or semiweekly Hispanic newspapers with circulation data available to Pew Research Center. That figure dropped to 11 in 2022. For those papers available, average per-paper circulation declined, though that may be an artifact of a few larger newspapers dropping out of the data. Average circulation for the Hispanic weeklies with data available dropped over the past three years, from roughly 109,000 in 2020 to about 92,000 in 2021, to about 83,000 for the 11 papers that reported circulation in 2022.

For the only daily Hispanic newspaper for which there is 2022 data – El Nuevo Herald in Miami – circulation also declined.

Circulation for weekly and semiweekly Hispanic newspapers
Average circulation per paper for the 20 Hispanic weekly/semiweekly newspapers with the top circulation in 2020

Year Average circulation
2015 118,972
2016 120,185
2017 118,688
2018 119,520
2019 118,039
2020 109,088
2021 91,860
2022 82,800

Note: Through 2020, all data was updated every year to reflect the top 20 Hispanic weekly/semiweekly newspapers by the most recent year's circulation. In 2021 and 2022, fewer than 20 Hispanic weekly/semiweekly newspapers had available circulation data in Alliance for Audited Media; in 2021, 18 of the available newspapers were included in the average, and in 2022, 11 newspapers were included. Data reflects the most recent audit statement if one is available for that year; if not, the most recent publisher's statement was used if it exists.
Source: Alliance for Audited Media.

Circulation for daily Hispanic newspapers
Average Monday through Friday circulation

Year El Nuevo Heraldo (Brownsville, Texas) El Nuevo Herald (Miami) La Opinión (Los Angeles)
2014 3,368 50,859 64,260
2015 4,351 44,944 49,953
2016 3,839 40,134 37,998
2017 3,156 32,902 25,269
2018 3,929 19,807
2019 3,144 19,229
2020 1,576 17,661
2021 2,010 13,580
2022 9,781

Note: Numbers represent audited average circulation if an audited statement is available for that year; if not, the most comparable publisher's statement was used if it exists. If no data is available, that year is left blank. The circulation presented here for La Opinión does not include average circulation for La Opinión Contigo, which is a free weekly insert. Sunday circulation is used for El Nuevo Heraldo in Brownsville, Texas.
Source: Alliance for Audited Media.

Circulation for Black-oriented newspapers

Black-oriented newspapers are a long-standing minority news sector in the U.S. The Center for Community Media at the CUNY School of Journalism’s Mapping Black Media Project lists 200 newspapers as being owned by or oriented toward Black Americans. But few of those newspapers, or of those listed as members of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (the Black Press trade association), have regularly audited circulation figures. This makes it difficult to acquire audience figures for the sector as a whole.

Fourteen Black-oriented newspapers have recently reported circulation data. Among the eight papers with data for both 2022 and 2021, two had increases in circulation, and none saw their circulation drop by more than 10%. However, there are a number of newspapers whose circulation is no longer available, including the Baltimore and Washington Afro-American, founded in 1892, the Michigan Chronicle, founded in 1936, and the Dallas Weekly, founded in 1954. This decline in reported weekly and semiweekly newspaper circulation reflects the problems with data collection we’ve seen among Hispanic newspapers in the U.S.

The Mapping Black Media Project lists 48 radio stations and station networks from 23 different states that are owned by or oriented toward Black Americans. It also lists three television stations: KSQA in Kansas, WHPR in Michigan and WHUT in Washington, D.C. Pew Research Center does not have access to enough adequate financial data for these radio and television stations at this time to serve as a quality representation of the state of Black-oriented stations in the U.S.

In the absence of abundant audience or financial data, survey data can shine some light on how Black Americans engage with the news. Black Americans are more likely than others to prefer to get their news on television, and are more likely than any other racial or ethnic group to follow local news very closely.

Circulation of paid Black-oriented newspapers
Average circulation

Year Philadelphia Tribune New York Amsterdam News St. Louis American The Houston Defender Richmond Free Press The Atlanta Voice Oakland Post Richmond Post African American News Bay State Banner LA Wave Newspapers Insight News Harlem Community Newspapers (Harlem/Brooklyn/Bronx/Queens) Our Time Press
2006 13,175
2007 13,380
2008 11,958
2009 12,543 17,477
2010 14,177 9,750 33,455
2011 14,955 12,607 33,378
2012 13,320 14,042 64,137 33,006
2013 13,745 13,588 67,851 21,399 32,939 25,898
2014 19,265 10,470 67,956 23,979 33,021 26,525
2015 15,138 8,298 66,848 26,972 31,673 26,665
2016 9,114 7,843 67,139 31,022 31,328 24,708
2017 10,789 6,777 65,856 31,822 29,888 22,027 17,525 2,930
2018 12,182 6,786 56,802 30,444 29,063 17,440 15,634 2,909 27,400 92,200
2019 9,677 6,734 48,731 30,338 29,334 17,700 18,075 3,268 97,838 27,400 73,355
2020 6,153 8,763 38,864 26,597 19,817 13,550 17,804 2,979 88,856 27,400 72,000
2021 10,899 3400 41,817 17,482 18,502 6,500 16,391 3,315 84,950 25,477 72,200 35,000 24,920
2022 13,802 6,139 29,122 17,387 6,259 85,500 23,200 72,592 24,840 19,983

Note: Numbers represent audited average circulation if an audited statement is available for that year. If unavailable, the most comparable publisher's statement was used if it exists. If no data is available, that year is left blank. This chart tracks Tuesday circulation for the Philadelphia Tribune.
Source: Alliance for Audited Media.

Economics

U.S. media company TelevisaUnivision, formed from a merger of Mexico’s Grupo Televisa and Univision in early 2022, reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission a total revenue of $4.6 billion in 2022. This is significantly higher than the company’s revenue of $2.8 billion in 2021, which includes figures from before and after the merger. (Telemundo’s revenue is not available for analysis, as its parent company, Comcast, does not provide network-specific revenue.)

Revenue for TelevisaUnivision
Total revenue (in U.S. dollars)

Year Univision Revenue TelevisaUnivision Revenue
2014 $2,911,400,000
2015 $2,858,400,000
2016 $3,042,000,000
2017 $2,973,300,000
2018 $2,713,800,000
2019 $2,687,900,000
2020 $2,541,900,000
2021 $2,841,000,000
2022 $4,625,900,000

Source: Univision and TelevisaUnivision press releases and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

While audience data is not available for Spanish-language news radio, revenue data is available. Average station revenue for Spanish-language news stations that are listed in the BIA Advisory Services database has largely recovered from declines in revenue in 2020.

Revenue for Spanish news radio stations
Average station revenue for Spanish-language news radio stations (in U.S. dollars)

Year Station revenue
2015 $1,452,631
2016 $1,426,316
2017 $1,334,211
2018 $1,306,579
2019 $1,292,105
2020 $1,002,632
2021 $1,159,211
2022 $1,200,000

Note: Data from previous years is updated annually. Stations here include the formats Spanish News, Spanish News/Info, Spanish News/Sports, Spanish News/Talk and Spanish News/Variety in BIA Advisory Services' database, which contains revenue data for 19 stations in these formats. BIA Advisory Services typically does not report revenue for stations that are not part of a radio market. Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro and BIA Advisory Services data.

There is no revenue data available for Black-oriented newspapers, which are mostly privately held, and no database that the Center is aware of separates out Black-oriented TV or radio news stations from all English-speaking news outlets.

Newsroom investment

The portion of local TV newsroom staff who are African American is at 13.2% in 2022, now remaining roughly steady between around 12% and 13% since 2018, according to a survey of TV stations from RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University. By comparison, the percentage of television news directors who are African American is smaller, at just 6%. In 2022, 9% of the TV news workforce and 7% of TV news directors are Hispanic/Latino, both declines from 2021.

Hispanic/Latino and African American staff in TV newsrooms

Hispanic/Latino and African American staff as part of the TV news workforce
% of the TV news workforce that is …

Year African American Hispanic
1995 10.1% 4.2%
2000 11.0% 7.0%
2005 10.3% 8.7%
2010 11.5% 5.8%
2015 10.8% 8.2%
2016

Hispanic and African American local TV news directors % of TV news directors who are … Note: The data source lists share of the workforce that is “African American” and “Hispanic/Latino,” so those terms are used in this section. Source: RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hispanic and African American local TV news directors % of TV news directors who are … Year African American Hispanic 1995 1.6% 3.8% 2000 3.0% 9.0% 2005 3.9% 5.8% 2010 3.3% 6.6% 2015 4.3% 6.0% 2016 5.5% 8.8% 2017 5.3% 7.1% 2018 6.4% 8.4% 2019 5.5% 10.7% 2020 3.9% 10.0% 2021 6.5% 10.3% 2022 6.0% 6.8% Download data as .csv Note: The data source lists share of the workforce that is “African American” and “Hispanic/Latino,” so those terms are used in this section. Source: RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

