Public Broadcasting Fact Sheet

Hundreds of local and regional radio and television stations make up the U.S. public media system.

On the radio side, organizations such as NPR and Public Radio Exchange (PRX) produce and distribute programming, reaching audiences through local stations as well as digital channels. Individual stations, such as New York’s WNYC and Chicago’s WBEZ, produce nationally syndicated original journalism as well.

As for television, PBS NewsHour produces an evening newscast that airs on local PBS stations around the country. The organization has a digital operation as well.

On the whole, the news offerings of U.S. public broadcasters have been marked by relative financial stability, with some declines in audience since 2020. Explore the patterns and longitudinal data about public broadcasting below. (Further data on podcasting is available in a separate fact sheet.)

Audience

The top 20 NPR-affiliated public radio stations (by listenership) had on average a total weekly listenership of about 8 million in 2022, down 10% from 2021. (This includes listeners of NPR programming as well as original or other syndicated content aired on these stations.)

Weekly broadcast audience for top 20 NPR-affiliated radio stations Average weekly terrestrial listenership Note: Beginning in 2018, this method has been updated from prior years to eliminate duplication of audiences and account for audiences outside of the home market. Source: NPR, based on data from Nielsen Audio National Regional Database, for persons 12+, Monday-Sunday, midnight-midnight. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Weekly broadcast audience for top 20 NPR-affiliated radio stations Average weekly terrestrial listenership Year Listenership 2015 8,724,100 2016 10,212,600 2017 11,210,500 2018 10,413,500 2019 10,112,500 2020 9,164,100 2021 9,200,000 2022 8,277,000 Download data as .csv Note: Beginning in 2018, this method has been updated from prior years to eliminate duplication of audiences and account for audiences outside of the home market. Source: NPR, based on data from Nielsen Audio National Regional Database, for persons 12+, Monday-Sunday, midnight-midnight. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

When looking specifically at NPR programming across all stations that carry it, weekly terrestrial broadcast listenership declined by 6% between 2021 and 2022. (Traditional radio listening is “terrestrial,” i.e., coming from radio broadcast towers rather than satellites or the internet.) About 23.5 million average weekly listeners tuned in to NPR programming during the year, down from 25.1 million in 2021, according to internal data provided by the organization.

The terrestrial audience from PRX, which distributes programs such as The World and The Takeaway, declined to about 6.7 million average weekly listeners, a 24% drop since 2021.

Weekly broadcast audience of NPR and PRX

NPR weekly broadcast audience Average weekly terrestrial listenership Source: NPR, based on data from Nielsen Audio Nationwide, for persons 12+. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook NPR weekly broadcast audience Average weekly terrestrial listenership Year Listenership 2005 25300000 2006 25,500,000 2007 25,500,000 2008 26,400,000 2009 26,400,000 2010 27,200,000 2011 26,800,000 2012 26,000,000 2013 27,300,000 2014 26,200,000 2015 26,000,000 2016 29,700,000 2017 30,100,000 2018 28,500,000 2019 28,000,000 2020 26,100,000 2021 25,100,000 2022 23,500,000 Download data as .csv Source: NPR, based on data from Nielsen Audio Nationwide, for persons 12+. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

PRX weekly broadcast audience Average weekly terrestrial listenership Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only. Source: PRX, based on data from fall 2022 Nielsen Audio Nationwide. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook PRX weekly broadcast audience Average weekly terrestrial listenership Year Listenership 2015 8,132,000 2016 8,861,000 2017 8,813,000 2018 9,666,300 2019 9,583,900 2020 9,476,600 2021 8,884,700 2022 6,719,000 Download data as .csv Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only. Source: PRX, based on data from fall 2022 Nielsen Audio Nationwide. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

NPR’s broadcasting reach remained mostly stable between 2020 and 2022 in terms of both the number of member stations (stations either owned or operated by member organizations) and the number of stations airing any NPR programming (which includes member stations). The number of member organizations – flagship educational and community organizations that operate at least one station – stood at 249, down slightly from 251 the previous year.

Broadcasting reach of NPR

NPR broadcasting reach: Stations Number of … Note: NPR includes repeaters in the count of stations airing its programming. “All stations” includes member stations. Source: Information provided by NPR. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook NPR broadcasting reach: Stations Number of … NPR member stations All stations (member and nonmember) airing NPR programming 2013 849 1001 2014 946 1029 2015 972 1054 2016 990 1072 2017 991 1074 2018 1001 1074 2019 1011 1076 2020 1020 1069 2021 1040 1068 2022 1053 1066 Download data as .csv Note: NPR includes repeaters in the count of stations airing its programming. “All stations” includes member stations. Source: Information provided by NPR. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

NPR broadcasting reach: Member organizations Number of NPR member organizations Note: Member organizations are flagship educational and community organizations that operate at least one station. Source: Information provided by NPR. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook NPR broadcasting reach: Member organizations Number of NPR member organizations NPR member organizations 2013 269 2014 263 2015 265 2016 264 2017 260 2018 263 2019 265 2020 254 2021 251 2022 249 Download data as .csv Note: Member organizations are flagship educational and community organizations that operate at least one station. Source: Information provided by NPR. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In 2022, 936 stations were airing programming from PRX, roughly the same as in 2021.

Broadcasting reach of PRX Number of stations airing PRX programming Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only. Source: Information provided by PRX. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Broadcasting reach of PRX Number of stations airing PRX programming Year Stations 2016 836 2017 830 2018 849 2019 907 2020 927 2021 935 2022 936 Download data as .csv Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only. Source: Information provided by PRX. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

NPR’s digital platforms continue to be an important part of its reach. The NPR One app, which offers a stream of individual shows and podcasts, had a lower average number of total completed sessions in 2022 than in the previous year among Android users but saw increases among iPhone users. (A completed session is any instance in which a user starts and stops using the app.) The NPR News app, which offers livestreams from individual stations and digital content, increased sharply in completed sessions among iPhone users in 2020 but has since declined.

Monthly sessions on NPR apps Average number of completed monthly sessions by device and app Note: Data for NPR News: iPhone unavailable for 2018. NPR One app data is not available for 2014 (the app launched on July 28, 2014). 2014 sessions for the NPR News app on iPhone are based on an estimate for April 9-May 2. There is no NPR One app specifically for iPads. A completed session is any instance in which a user starts and stops using the app. Source: NPR, based on Google Analytics data for January-December and iPhone News App data for January-August of each year. As of 2022, NPR One data for Android and iPhone is now sourced from Firebase. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Monthly sessions on NPR apps Average number of completed monthly sessions by device and app Year NPR News: iPhone NPR News: Android NPR One: iPhone NPR One: Android NPR News: iPad 2014 6947956 2913814 2734069 2015 7826679 3613494 758531 460263 1610358 2016 11433558 5005041 2649326 1326320 1630880 2017 14502478 8242722 4462950 2396494 1488862 2018 6756009 4506901 2984181 1248160 2019 19167542 5384844 4362124 2302035 1050676 2020 26846656 6386130 4406649 2185129 1170398 2021 20950103 4658916 3548046 1954310 862071 2022 17823993 4302722 4127832 1508968 670603 Download data as .csv Note: Data for NPR News: iPhone unavailable for 2018. NPR One app data is not available for 2014 (the app launched on July 28, 2014). 2014 sessions for the NPR News app on iPhone are based on an estimate for April 9-May 2. There is no NPR One app specifically for iPads. A completed session is any instance in which a user starts and stops using the app. Source: NPR, based on Google Analytics data for January-December and iPhone News App data for January-August of each year. As of 2022, NPR One data for Android and iPhone is now sourced from Firebase. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The audience for PBS NewsHour declined slightly after an increase in 2020: In 2022, it attracted about 900,000 viewers on average, down from roughly 1 million in 2021 and 1.2 million in 2020.

PBS NewsHour viewership Total average viewership Note: Numbers represent the annual P2+, Live+SD average for each broadcast calendar year. 2021 average excludes data from broadcasts between March 15 and Aug. 15, 2021. Source: Information provided by PBS NewsHour, based on Nielsen NPower. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook PBS NewsHour viewership Total average viewership Year Total average viewership 2016 1,007,000 2017 1,187,000 2018 1,110,000 2019 1,018,000 2020 1,197,000 2021 989,000 2022 882,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers represent the annual P2+, Live+SD average for each broadcast calendar year. 2021 average excludes data from broadcasts between March 15 and Aug. 15, 2021. Source: Information provided by PBS NewsHour, based on Nielsen NPower. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Economics

The financial picture for news outlets in public radio appeared mostly strong both locally and nationally.

At the national level, NPR’s total operating revenue in 2022 was $316.7 million, an increase of 8% from the previous year. PRX was down about 17% from 2021, falling to about $36.1 million in total revenue for 2022.

Total revenue for NPR and PRX

NPR total revenue Total operating revenue (in U.S. dollars) Note: Above information represents fiscal year actual results for NPR (Parent Company Only) activity without donor restrictions. Source: Information provided by NPR. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook NPR total revenue Total operating revenue (in U.S. dollars) Year Revenue 2015 $195,900,000 2016 $213,100,000 2017 $232,800,000 2018 $251,300,000 2019 $276,000,000 2020 $270,100,000 2021 $293,000,000 2022 $316,700,000 Download data as .csv Note: Above information represents fiscal year actual results for NPR (Parent Company Only) activity without donor restrictions. Source: Information provided by NPR. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

PRX total revenue Total operating revenue (in U.S. dollars) Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only. Source: Information provided by PRX. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook PRX total revenue Total operating revenue (in U.S. dollars) Year Revenue 2015 $17,400,000 2016 $21,900,000 2017 $18,100,000 2018 $18,800,000 2019 $41,600,000 2020 $37,600,000 2021 $43,600,000 2022 $36,100,000 Download data as .csv Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only. Source: Information provided by PRX. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

At the local public radio level, an analysis of the public filings provided by 129 of the largest news-oriented licensees (organizations that operate local public radio stations) shows that in fiscal year 2021, total revenue for this group was $1.2 billion.

Local public radio station revenue Total revenue for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars) Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Local public radio station revenue Total revenue for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars) Year Total revenue 2008 $696,204,389 2009 $666,338,114 2010 $722,893,464 2011 $776,343,600 2012 $783,804,461 2013 $820,010,203 2014 $860,767,759 2015 $848,355,098 2016 $886,019,807 2017 $940,900,239 2018 $968,394,761 2019 $989,733,531 2020 $1,068,270,260 2021 $1,167,852,635 Download data as .csv Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

This revenue for local public radio comes from a range of streams, but individual giving (which includes member revenue and major gifts) and underwriting (from businesses and foundations as well as other nonprofit organizations) are two key sources of funding. Among the 129 news-oriented licensees studied here, individual giving and underwriting accounted for a combined $647.6 million in revenue in 2021.

Individual giving and underwriting revenue for local public radio news stations Revenue for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars) Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Individual giving and underwriting revenue for local public radio news stations Revenue for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars) Year Individual giving Underwriting 2008 $260,960,182 $198,025,282 2009 $276,161,970 $175,689,164 2010 $288,300,541 $178,751,907 2011 $308,219,610 $177,198,166 2012 $316,004,310 $191,696,566 2013 $331,939,227 $192,111,102 2014 $342,250,140 $203,386,494 2015 $365,703,727 $212,194,935 2016 $376,131,389 $217,585,274 2017 $399,172,509 $220,103,262 2018 $418,737,546 $226,547,675 2019 $429,788,764 $227,610,088 2020 $490,569,581 $206,736,340 2021 $477,847,524 $169,798,837 Download data as .csv Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In 2021, the total number of individual members – defined as anyone who has given money to one of the stations owned by these 129 licensees in each calendar year – was 2.4 million, about the same as the previous year.

Local public radio station membership Total station membership for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees Note: Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Local public radio station membership Total station membership for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees Year Total membership 2008 1,665,924 2009 1,743,232 2010 1,790,393 2011 1,940,486 2012 1,956,201 2013 2,016,449 2014 2,103,547 2015 2,046,745 2016 2,087,018 2017 2,292,509 2018 2,312,170 2019 2,351,783 2020 2,388,343 2021 2,379,588 Download data as .csv Note: Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

On the television side, NewsHour derives its revenue from a variety of sources, including PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and a mix of “nonpublic” streams such as corporations, individual giving and foundations. While the details about public sources of revenue were unavailable for this analysis, NewsHour did provide information about its breakdown of nonpublic funding. In 2022, contributions from individuals rose to 27% of total nonpublic funding as contributions from foundations reached their lowest share at 51%. (Information on whether the total amount of this funding rose or fell was also unavailable.)

PBS NewsHour nonpublic funding makeup % of PBS NewsHour’s nonpublic funding revenue Note: All figures are calendar year. Source: Information provided by PBS NewsHour. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook PBS NewsHour nonpublic funding makeup % of PBS NewsHour’s nonpublic funding revenue Year Individuals Corporations Foundations 2014 3% 41% 56% 2015 6% 23% 71% 2016 11% 19% 70% 2017 13% 17% 70% 2018 13% 17% 70% 2019 15% 22% 63% 2020 24% 18% 58% 2021 26% 18% 56% 2022 27% 22% 51% Download data as .csv Note: All figures are calendar year. Source: Information provided by PBS NewsHour. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Newsroom investment

Program and production expenses for the 129 news-oriented local public radio licensees was $480.2 million in 2021, compared with $539.4 million in 2020. While program and production expenses comprise only a portion of overall station expenses, a decrease in these kinds of expenditures indicates that the stations are directing fewer dollars toward the creation of news content.

Local public radio station expenses Total program and production expenses for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars) Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Local public radio station expenses Total program and production expenses for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars) Year Total program and production expenses 2008 $358,739,718 2009 $375,334,220 2010 $383,570,778 2011 $399,366,969 2012 $412,874,880 2013 $418,041,473 2014 $438,732,107 2015 $458,912,987 2016 $482,305,581 2017 $495,924,199 2018 $516,649,414 2019 $530,018,455 2020 $539,375,591 2021 $480,194,652 Download data as .csv Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistants Christopher St. Aubin and Sarah Naseer.



Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

