Public Broadcasting Fact Sheet

Fact Sheets: State of the News Media
Note: This 2023 fact sheet was part of the last update to our State of the News Media report. For more updated survey data on Americans’ news habits, refer to the list below:  

Read archived reports on the State of the News Media from 2004-23 and the methodology here.

Hundreds of local and regional radio and television stations make up the U.S. public media system.

On the radio side, organizations such as NPR and Public Radio Exchange (PRX) produce and distribute programming, reaching audiences through local stations as well as digital channels. Individual stations, such as New York’s WNYC and Chicago’s WBEZ, produce nationally syndicated original journalism as well.

As for television, PBS NewsHour produces an evening newscast that airs on local PBS stations around the country. The organization has a digital operation as well.

On the whole, the news offerings of U.S. public broadcasters have been marked by relative financial stability, with some declines in audience since 2020. Explore the patterns and longitudinal data about public broadcasting below. (Further data on podcasting is available in a separate fact sheet.)

Audience

The top 20 NPR-affiliated public radio stations (by listenership) had on average a total weekly listenership of about 8 million in 2022, down 10% from 2021. (This includes listeners of NPR programming as well as original or other syndicated content aired on these stations.)

Weekly broadcast audience for top 20 NPR-affiliated radio stations
Average weekly terrestrial listenership
Chart
Note: Beginning in 2018, this method has been updated from prior years to eliminate duplication of audiences and account for audiences outside of the home market.
Source: NPR, based on data from Nielsen Audio National Regional Database, for persons 12+, Monday-Sunday, midnight-midnight.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
When looking specifically at NPR programming across all stations that carry it, weekly terrestrial broadcast listenership declined by 6% between 2021 and 2022. (Traditional radio listening is “terrestrial,” i.e., coming from radio broadcast towers rather than satellites or the internet.) About 23.5 million average weekly listeners tuned in to NPR programming during the year, down from 25.1 million in 2021, according to internal data provided by the organization.

The terrestrial audience from PRX, which distributes programs such as The World and The Takeaway, declined to about 6.7 million average weekly listeners, a 24% drop since 2021.

Weekly broadcast audience of NPR and PRX

NPR weekly broadcast audience
Average weekly terrestrial listenership
Chart
Source: NPR, based on data from Nielsen Audio Nationwide, for persons 12+.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
PRX weekly broadcast audience
Average weekly terrestrial listenership
Chart
Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only.
Source: PRX, based on data from fall 2022 Nielsen Audio Nationwide.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
NPR’s broadcasting reach remained mostly stable between 2020 and 2022 in terms of both the number of member stations (stations either owned or operated by member organizations) and the number of stations airing any NPR programming (which includes member stations). The number of member organizations – flagship educational and community organizations that operate at least one station – stood at 249, down slightly from 251 the previous year.

Broadcasting reach of NPR

NPR broadcasting reach: Stations
Number of …
Chart
Note: NPR includes repeaters in the count of stations airing its programming. “All stations” includes member stations.
Source: Information provided by NPR.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
NPR broadcasting reach: Member organizations
Number of NPR member organizations
Chart
Note: Member organizations are flagship educational and community organizations that operate at least one station.
Source: Information provided by NPR.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In 2022, 936 stations were airing programming from PRX, roughly the same as in 2021.

Broadcasting reach of PRX
Number of stations airing PRX programming
Chart
Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only.
Source: Information provided by PRX.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
NPR’s digital platforms continue to be an important part of its reach. The NPR One app, which offers a stream of individual shows and podcasts, had a lower average number of total completed sessions in 2022 than in the previous year among Android users but saw increases among iPhone users. (A completed session is any instance in which a user starts and stops using the app.) The NPR News app, which offers livestreams from individual stations and digital content, increased sharply in completed sessions among iPhone users in 2020 but has since declined.

Monthly sessions on NPR apps
Average number of completed monthly sessions by device and app
Chart
Note: Data for NPR News: iPhone unavailable for 2018. NPR One app data is not available for 2014 (the app launched on July 28, 2014). 2014 sessions for the NPR News app on iPhone are based on an estimate for April 9-May 2. There is no NPR One app specifically for iPads. A completed session is any instance in which a user starts and stops using the app.
Source: NPR, based on Google Analytics data for January-December and iPhone News App data for January-August of each year. As of 2022, NPR One data for Android and iPhone is now sourced from Firebase.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
The audience for PBS NewsHour declined slightly after an increase in 2020: In 2022, it attracted about 900,000 viewers on average, down from roughly 1 million in 2021 and 1.2 million in 2020.

PBS NewsHour viewership
Total average viewership
Chart
Note: Numbers represent the annual P2+, Live+SD average for each broadcast calendar year. 2021 average excludes data from broadcasts between March 15 and Aug. 15, 2021.
Source: Information provided by PBS NewsHour, based on Nielsen NPower.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Economics

The financial picture for news outlets in public radio appeared mostly strong both locally and nationally.

At the national level, NPR’s total operating revenue in 2022 was $316.7 million, an increase of 8% from the previous year. PRX was down about 17% from 2021, falling to about $36.1 million in total revenue for 2022.

Total revenue for NPR and PRX

NPR total revenue
Total operating revenue (in U.S. dollars)
Chart
Note: Above information represents fiscal year actual results for NPR (Parent Company Only) activity without donor restrictions.
Source: Information provided by NPR.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
PRX total revenue
Total operating revenue (in U.S. dollars)
Chart
Note: Data for 2015-2018 is for PRI only.
Source: Information provided by PRX.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
At the local public radio level, an analysis of the public filings provided by 129 of the largest news-oriented licensees (organizations that operate local public radio stations) shows that in fiscal year 2021, total revenue for this group was $1.2 billion.

Local public radio station revenue
Total revenue for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars)
Chart
Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
This revenue for local public radio comes from a range of streams, but individual giving (which includes member revenue and major gifts) and underwriting (from businesses and foundations as well as other nonprofit organizations) are two key sources of funding. Among the 129 news-oriented licensees studied here, individual giving and underwriting accounted for a combined $647.6 million in revenue in 2021.

Individual giving and underwriting revenue for local public radio news stations
Revenue for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars)
Chart
Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In 2021, the total number of individual members – defined as anyone who has given money to one of the stations owned by these 129 licensees in each calendar year – was 2.4 million, about the same as the previous year.

Local public radio station membership
Total station membership for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees
Chart
Note: Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
On the television side, NewsHour derives its revenue from a variety of sources, including PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and a mix of “nonpublic” streams such as corporations, individual giving and foundations. While the details about public sources of revenue were unavailable for this analysis, NewsHour did provide information about its breakdown of nonpublic funding. In 2022, contributions from individuals rose to 27% of total nonpublic funding as contributions from foundations reached their lowest share at 51%. (Information on whether the total amount of this funding rose or fell was also unavailable.)

PBS NewsHour nonpublic funding makeup
% of PBS NewsHour’s nonpublic funding revenue
Chart
Note: All figures are calendar year.
Source: Information provided by PBS NewsHour.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Newsroom investment

Program and production expenses for the 129 news-oriented local public radio licensees was $480.2 million in 2021, compared with $539.4 million in 2020. While program and production expenses comprise only a portion of overall station expenses, a decrease in these kinds of expenditures indicates that the stations are directing fewer dollars toward the creation of news content.

Local public radio station expenses
Total program and production expenses for the 129 largest news-oriented public radio licensees (in U.S. dollars)
Chart
Note: All figures are fiscal year, inflation-adjusted calculations. Data for these licensees was aggregated and provided by Mark Fuerst, director, Public Media Futures, using the Annual Financial Reports submitted by each licensee to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Source: Public Media Futures, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistants Christopher St. Aubin and Sarah Naseer.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Read the methodology.

Find more in-depth explorations of public broadcasting by following the links below: