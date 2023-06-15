Audio and Podcasting Fact Sheet

Note: This 2023 fact sheet was part of the last update to our State of the News Media report. Find more updated survey data about podcasts in our “Podcasts and News Fact Sheet” here. Read archived reports on the State of the News Media from 2004-23 and the methodology here.

CORRECTION (June 16, 2023): Two in-text citations of data from “The Infinite Dial 2023” report and source notes for charts on “Podcast listenership” and “Online audio listenership” have been updated to reflect that data from “The Infinite Dial 2023” report comes solely from Edison Research. One in-text reference to Audacy has been updated to reflect that Entercom changed its name to Audacy in 2021. These updates do not affect any of the analysis’s substantive or overall findings. In addition, the following sentence about revenue for news radio stations has been updated to read, “And revenue for news radio stations dropped in 2020 after years of relative stability, but increased in 2021 and stayed the same in 2022.”

The audio news sector in the United States is split by modes of delivery: traditional terrestrial radio (AM/FM) and digital formats, such as online audio and podcasting. While terrestrial radio reaches a large portion of the U.S. population, online audio and podcasting audiences have grown over the last decade. And revenue for news radio stations dropped in 2020 after years of relative stability, but increased in 2021 and stayed the same in 2022. Explore the patterns and longitudinal data about audio and podcasting below. (Data on public radio beyond podcasting is available in a separate fact sheet.)

Audience

The audience for terrestrial radio has remained large and constant over the past few years. Weekly listenership dropped from 89% in 2019 to 83% in 2020, but it has since been relatively stable. In 2022, 82% of Americans ages 12 and older listened to terrestrial radio in a given week, according to Nielsen Media Research data published by the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Note: This and most data on the radio sector apply to all types of listening and do not break out news, except where noted. In 2019, Nielsen listed news/talk among the most-listened-to radio formats; in 2022, 47% of U.S. adults said they got news on the radio often or sometimes.

Weekly terrestrial radio listenership % of Americans ages 12 and older who listen to terrestrial (AM/FM) radio in a given week Source: Nielsen Audio RADAR 156, March 2023, publicly available via Radio Advertising Bureau. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Weekly terrestrial radio listenership % of Americans ages 12 and older who listen to terrestrial (AM/FM) radio in a given week Year Listen to terrestrial radio 2009 92% 2010 92% 2011 93% 2012 92% 2013 92% 2014 91% 2015 91% 2016 91% 2017 90% 2018 89% 2019 89% 2020 83% 2021 84% 2022 82% Download data as .csv Source: Nielsen Audio RADAR 156, March 2023, publicly available via Radio Advertising Bureau. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

However, the share of Americans who listen to podcasts has substantially increased over the last decade. As of 2023, 42% of Americans ages 12 and older have listened to a podcast in the past month, according to “The Infinite Dial” report by Edison Research. This has remained relatively constant since 2020, when 37% had listened to a podcast in the past month.

A decade ago, in 2013, just 12% of Americans 12 and older said they had listened to a podcast in the past month. In 2023, 31% of those 12 and older said they have listened to a podcast in the last week, up from 26% in 2022 and 7% when this was first measured in 2013. (The data in this chart, as well as in the subsequent chart about podcasts, is for all types of content and does not break out news programs.)

Podcast listenership % of Americans ages 12 and older who have listened to a podcast … Note: Edison Research’s survey is conducted in January/February of every year. Between 2014 to 2021, Edison Research partnered with Triton Digital to conduct this survey and produce “The Infinite Dial” report. Weekly podcast listening data was first reported in 2013. Source: Edison Research, “The Infinite Dial 2023.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Podcast listenership % of Americans ages 12 and older who have listened to a podcast … ï»¿Year Ever In the past month In the past week 2006 11% 2007 13% 2008 18% 9% 2009 22% 11% 2010 23% 12% 2011 25% 12% 2012 29% 14% 2013 27% 12% 7% 2014 30% 15% 8% 2015 33% 17% 10% 2016 36% 21% 13% 2017 40% 24% 15% 2018 44% 26% 17% 2019 51% 32% 22% 2020 55% 37% 24% 2021 57% 41% 28% 2022 62% 38% 26% 2023 64% 42% 31% Download data as .csv Note: Edison Research’s survey is conducted in January/February of every year. Between 2014 to 2021, Edison Research partnered with Triton Digital to conduct this survey and produce “The Infinite Dial” report. Weekly podcast listening data was first reported in 2013. Source: Edison Research, “The Infinite Dial 2023.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The average weekly unique users who download NPR podcasts, which include some of the most popular podcasts in the Apple Podcasts charts, such as Up First and Fresh Air, has declined from 10.6 million in 2020 to 8 million in 2023, according to data provided by NPR.

Public radio podcast users Average weekly unique users who download NPR podcasts Note: Starting in 2020, listener measurement reflects IAB 2.1 measurement technical guidelines, which is a methodological change from previous years. Source: Podcasts weekly users via NPR Podcast Logs, DataStudio. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Public radio podcast users Average weekly unique users who download NPR podcasts Year Average weekly unique users who download NPR podcasts 2014 2,000,000 2015 2,500,000 2016 3,538,004 2017 5,401,231 2018 7,118,171 2019 11,275,441 2020 10,605,992 2021 8,924,176 2022 8,030,222 Download data as .csv Note: Starting in 2020, listener measurement reflects IAB 2.1 measurement technical guidelines, which is a methodological change from previous years. Source: Podcasts weekly users via NPR Podcast Logs, DataStudio. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

According to survey data from Edison Research, the share of the public listening to online audio has slightly increased in recent years. As of early 2023, 75% of Americans ages 12 and older have listened to online audio in the past month, while 70% have listened in the past week. After online audio listenership remained flat between 2019 and 2021, this increase marks the highest these figures have been since 2002 when data was first tracked.

Online audio listenership % of Americans ages 12 and older who have listened to online audio in the past … Note: Edison Research’s survey is conducted in January/February of every year. Between 2014 to 2021, Edison research partnered with Triton Digital to conduct the survey and produce “The Infinite Dial” report. Online audio includes listening to terrestrial (AM/FM) radio stations online and/or listening to streamed audio content available only on the internet. Source: Edison Research, “The Infinite Dial 2023.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Online audio listenership % of Americans ages 12 and older who have listened to online audio in the past … Year Month Week 2002 12% 6% 2003 17% 8% 2004 16% 8% 2005 15% 8% 2006 21% 12% 2007 20% 12% 2008 21% 13% 2009 27% 17% 2010 27% 17% 2011 34% 22% 2012 39% 29% 2013 45% 33% 2014 47% 36% 2015 53% 44% 2016 57% 50% 2017 61% 53% 2018 64% 57% 2019 67% 60% 2020 68% 60% 2021 68% 62% 2022 73% 67% 2023 75% 70% Download data as .csv Note: Edison Research’s survey is conducted in January/February of every year. Between 2014 to 2021, Edison research partnered with Triton Digital to conduct the survey and produce “The Infinite Dial” report. Online audio includes listening to terrestrial (AM/FM) radio stations online and/or listening to streamed audio content available only on the internet. Source: Edison Research, “The Infinite Dial 2023.” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Economics

After dropping sharply by 24% in 2020, average radio revenue for stations in the all-news format rose by 13% in 2021 before leveling out in 2022, according to Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. Average station revenue for stations in the all-news format stayed relatively stable, from $17.9 million in 2021 to $17.8 million in 2022. (The BIA Advisory Services database contains revenue data during these years for only 15 of the 27 all-news stations, therefore, only those stations are included in the averages.)

Average revenue for a combination of stations in the all-news, news/talk, and news/talk/info formats is substantially lower than when looking at all-news stations alone – in 2022, $2.5 million per station. This likely stems from the fact that this category contains a sizable number of stations with low total revenue. (The BIA Advisory Services database contains revenue data during all of these years for 355 stations in this category.)

Average station revenue by programming category Average station revenue for all-news radio stations (in U.S. dollars) Note: Data from previous years is updated annually. The BIA Advisory Services database contains revenue data for every year shown in the chart for 15 of the 27 all-news stations; therefore, only those stations are included in the averages. BIA Advisory Services does not typically report revenue for stations that are not part of a radio market. Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Average station revenue by programming category Average station revenue for all-news radio stations (in U.S. dollars) Year Average station revenue 2015 $22,625,000 2016 $22,670,000 2017 $21,422,000 2018 $21,115,000 2019 $20,990,000 2020 $15,863,000 2021 $17,865,000 2022 $17,773,000 Download data as .csv Note: Data from previous years is updated annually. The BIA Advisory Services database contains revenue data for every year shown in the chart for 15 of the 27 all-news stations; therefore, only those stations are included in the averages. BIA Advisory Services does not typically report revenue for stations that are not part of a radio market. Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Average station revenue for all-news, news/talk and news/talk/information radio stations (in U.S. dollars) Note: Data from previous years is updated annually. The BIA Advisory Services database contains revenue data for every year shown in the chart for 355 of the 965 all-news, news-talk, and news-talk-info stations; therefore, only those stations are included in the averages. BIA Advisory Services does not typically report revenue for stations that are not part of a radio market. Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Average station revenue for all-news, news/talk and news/talk/information radio stations (in U.S. dollars) Year Average station revenue 2015 $2,964,000 2016 $2,965,000 2017 $2,859,000 2018 $2,799,000 2019 $2,791,000 2020 $2,198,000 2021 $2,442,000 2022 $2,478,000 Download data as .csv Note: Data from previous years is updated annually. The BIA Advisory Services database contains revenue data for every year shown in the chart for 355 of the 965 all-news, news-talk, and news-talk-info stations; therefore, only those stations are included in the averages. BIA Advisory Services does not typically report revenue for stations that are not part of a radio market. Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Ownership

As of 2022, there were 27 AM or FM stations listed as “all-news” in the BIA Advisory Services database of radio stations. Audacy (previously known as Entercom) is currently the parent company of 12 of these 27 stations.

Ownership of all-news radio stations Number of all-news stations, by parent company Note: Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Entercom changed its name to Audacy in 2021. Before 2019, the stations listed under Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.; the stations under Cumulus Media Holdings Inc. were previously listed as Cumulus Media Inc.; and the stations under iHeartMedia Inc. were previously listed as CC Media Holdings Inc. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Ownership of all-news radio stations Number of all-news stations, by parent company Name 2022 Audacy 12 Hubbard Radio LLC 3 Lotus Communications Corp. 2 IHeartMedia Inc. 1 Jet Broadcasting Inc. 1 MultiCultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. 1 Storm Front Communications LLC 1 Kensington Digital Media LLC 1 Bryan Steele 1 VPM Media Corporation 1 Brian R. Walsh 1 Nebraska Rural Radio Association 1 Kankakee Valley Broadcasting Co. Inc. 1 Download data as .csv Note: Data includes full-power AM and FM radio stations in the BIA Advisory Services database in 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Entercom changed its name to Audacy in 2021. Before 2019, the stations listed under Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.; the stations under Cumulus Media Holdings Inc. were previously listed as Cumulus Media Inc.; and the stations under iHeartMedia Inc. were previously listed as CC Media Holdings Inc. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of MEDIA Access Pro & BIA Advisory Services data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistant Christopher St. Aubin.

Read the methodology.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest analysis in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

