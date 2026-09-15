Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.
Research
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Benjamin Toff, Visiting Principal Researcher
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst
Editorial and Graphic Design
Shifra Dayak, Editorial Specialist
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach
Communications and Web Publishing
David Maas, Communications Manager
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of current and former members of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May. We are also thankful for the SSRS project team’s work conducting this study’s focus groups.