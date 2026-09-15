Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Research

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research

Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research

Benjamin Toff, Visiting Principal Researcher

Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst

Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant

Joanne Haner, Research Assistant

Luxuan Wang, Research Associate

Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst

Editorial and Graphic Design

Shifra Dayak, Editorial Specialist

Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

David Maas, Communications Manager

Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager

Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of current and former members of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May. We are also thankful for the SSRS project team’s work conducting this study’s focus groups.