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Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits

Acknowledgments

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits
  2. How much do Americans know about the First Amendment?
  3. How Americans define press freedom in their own words
  4. Where Americans view the limits of press freedom
  5. How Americans think about censorship of news in the U.S.
  6. How Americans think about corporate and political influence on the news
  7. How Americans view the relationship between the government and the news media
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Research

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research   
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research                
Benjamin Toff, Visiting Principal Researcher
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst     
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant    
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant  
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate   
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst

Editorial and Graphic Design

Shifra Dayak, Editorial Specialist 
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer      
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

David Maas, Communications Manager            
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager 
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate            
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate 
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of current and former members of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May. We are also thankful for the SSRS project team’s work conducting this study’s focus groups.

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Table of Contents

  1. Americans Value Press Freedom but Differ on Its Limits
  2. How much do Americans know about the First Amendment?
  3. How Americans define press freedom in their own words
  4. Where Americans view the limits of press freedom
  5. How Americans think about censorship of news in the U.S.
  6. How Americans think about corporate and political influence on the news
  7. How Americans view the relationship between the government and the news media
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology