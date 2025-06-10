Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

The Political Gap in Americans’ News Sources

Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s news and information research team, politics research team, methods, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/news-habits-media/.

Research

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research   
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst
Emily Tomasik, Research Assistant                     
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Sarah Naseer, Former Research Analyst    

Editorial and Graphic Design

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor                               
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production                                                       
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager                         
Talia Price, Communications Associate       
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer
Kelly Browning, User Experience Manager
Chris Baronavski, Lead Engineer, Editorial Content
Shannon Greenwood, Digital Production Manager
Seth Rubenstein, Platform Lead, Engineering Team

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

