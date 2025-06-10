Explore data on 30 major news sources with our interactive tool

Americans now navigate a quickly changing information environment, with a wide variety of news sources across many different platforms and channels. We asked Americans about 30 specific news sources – whether they are aware of each one, whether they regularly get news there and whether they trust or distrust it.

Select from the buttons below to explore different questions by age and political party.

Read more in the accompanying report. Refer to the methodology and frequently asked questions for more details, including how we chose these 30 sources.