News Media Tracker: How Americans Use and Trust News Sources
Explore data on 30 major news sources with our interactive tool
Americans now navigate a quickly changing information environment, with a wide variety of news sources across many different platforms and channels. We asked Americans about 30 specific news sources – whether they are aware of each one, whether they regularly get news there and whether they trust or distrust it.
Select from the buttons below to explore different questions by age and political party.
Read more in the accompanying report. Refer to the methodology and frequently asked questions for more details, including how we chose these 30 sources.
Interested in an individual news source? Dive deeper by clicking on one below.
- ABC News
- The Associated Press
- The Atlantic
- Axios
- BBC News
- Breitbart
- CBS News
- CNN
- The Daily Wire
- Forbes
- Fox News
- The Guardian
- The Hill
- HuffPost
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- MSNBC
- NBC News
- New York Post
- The New York Times
- Newsmax
- Newsweek
- NPR
- PBS
- Politico
- Telemundo
- The Wall Street Journal
- The Washington Post
- Tucker Carlson Network
- Univision
- USA Today