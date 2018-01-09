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Women and Men in STEM Often at Odds Over Workplace Equity

Appendix: Detailed tables and charts

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Table of Contents
  1. Women and Men in STEM Often at Odds Over Workplace Equity
  2. 1. Diversity in the STEM workforce varies widely across jobs
  3. 2. Most Americans believe STEM jobs pay better, but few see them as offering more flexibility for family time
  4. 3. Women in STEM see more gender disparities at work, especially those in computer jobs, majority-male workplaces
  5. 4. Blacks in STEM jobs are especially concerned about diversity and discrimination in the workplace
  6. 5. Most Americans evaluate STEM education as middling compared with other developed nations
  7. 6. Many Americans say they liked math and science in school, thought about a STEM career
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix: Detailed tables and charts
Women in STEM jobs working in majority-male workplaces tend to be college-educated and work across a variety of job types
Characteristics of social scientists and postsecondary teachers
Women’s representation in STEM occupations
Women’s representation in STEM occupations, continued
Women’s representation in STEM jobs varies by education
Racial and ethnic group representation in STEM occupations
Racial and ethnic group representation in STEM occupations, continued
Asians and whites are overrepresented in STEM jobs, while Hispanics and blacks are underrepresented
There are racial earnings gaps in the STEM workforce for both men and women
Women who majored in computers are less likely than men to work in computers; of those in non-STEM jobs, management occupations are common
Perceptions of STEM careers
Characteristics that are important for workers in choosing a job
What workers say helps their chances of getting ahead in their jobs
How often workers say they have to prove themselves to be respected by coworkers
Women with a postgraduate degree working in STEM jobs are most likely to say they have experienced discrimination at work
Among STEM workers, blacks are especially likely to say they have experienced race-based discrimination in the workplace
Most STEM workers say whites are usually treated fairly in hiring, promotion opportunities where they work
Black STEM and non-STEM workers are much less likely to say blacks are treated fairly in their workplace in hiring, opportunities for promotion and advancement

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Women and Men in STEM Often at Odds Over Workplace Equity
  2. 1. Diversity in the STEM workforce varies widely across jobs
  3. 2. Most Americans believe STEM jobs pay better, but few see them as offering more flexibility for family time
  4. 3. Women in STEM see more gender disparities at work, especially those in computer jobs, majority-male workplaces
  5. 4. Blacks in STEM jobs are especially concerned about diversity and discrimination in the workplace
  6. 5. Most Americans evaluate STEM education as middling compared with other developed nations
  7. 6. Many Americans say they liked math and science in school, thought about a STEM career
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix: Detailed tables and charts