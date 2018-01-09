- Report
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Women and Men in STEM Often at Odds Over Workplace Equity
Appendix: Detailed tables and charts
Table of Contents
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- Women and Men in STEM Often at Odds Over Workplace Equity
- 1. Diversity in the STEM workforce varies widely across jobs
- 2. Most Americans believe STEM jobs pay better, but few see them as offering more flexibility for family time
- 3. Women in STEM see more gender disparities at work, especially those in computer jobs, majority-male workplaces
- 4. Blacks in STEM jobs are especially concerned about diversity and discrimination in the workplace
- 5. Most Americans evaluate STEM education as middling compared with other developed nations
- 6. Many Americans say they liked math and science in school, thought about a STEM career
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix: Detailed tables and charts