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NATO Gets High Marks From Member States

Appendix A: Detailed tables

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Table of Contents
  1. NATO Gets High Marks From Member States
  2. How do right-wing populists view Russia, NATO and Zelenskyy?
  3. Appendix A: Detailed tables
  4. Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
A table showing Changing views of NATO
A table showing Changing views of Russia
A table showing Changing views of Putin
A table showing Changing views of Zelenskyy
A table showing Views of Russia over time in 37 countries
A table showing Views of NATO over time in 13 member countries
Next: Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
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Table of Contents

  1. NATO Gets High Marks From Member States
  2. How do right-wing populists view Russia, NATO and Zelenskyy?
  3. Appendix A: Detailed tables
  4. Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology