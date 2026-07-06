Report | July 6, 2026 NATO Gets High Marks From Member States Appendix A: Detailed tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Jacob Poushter, Sneha Gubbala and William Miner Table of Contents NATO Gets High Marks From Member States How do right-wing populists view Russia, NATO and Zelenskyy? Appendix A: Detailed tables Appendix B: Classifying European political parties Acknowledgments Methodology Next: Appendix B: Classifying European political parties ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page → ToplineReport PDF