Appendix: Detailed tables

For this analysis, we grouped Israeli adults by ethnicity (Jewish or Arab). We then grouped Israeli Jews into two categories: those who supported Israel’s governing coalition at the time the survey was fielded, and those who did not. These categories were coded based on respondents’ self-identification as Jewish, Arab or something else, as well as their answers to a question asking which political party they feel closest to, if any. Jewish Israelis who indicated support for any party in the coalition were grouped together. Jewish Israelis who indicated support for a party in the opposition, did not indicate support for any political party, or who refused to identify with one were categorized as not supporting the government in power.

For the sake of our analysis, parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition include: Guardians of the Sephardim (Shas), Likud, Noam, Otzma Yehudit, the Religious Zionist Party and United Torah Judaism (Yahadut Ha’tora).