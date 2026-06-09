Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Israelis, Palestinians, Americans See War in Iran Differently

Appendix: Detailed tables

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Israelis, Palestinians, Americans See War in Iran Differently
  2. Israelis, Palestinians and Americans disagree on which countries in Iran war are doing enough to protect civilians
  3. Amid Iran conflict, how do Israelis and Palestinians feel about their safety?
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology

For this analysis, we grouped Israeli adults by ethnicity (Jewish or Arab). We then grouped Israeli Jews into two categories: those who supported Israel’s governing coalition at the time the survey was fielded, and those who did not. These categories were coded based on respondents’ self-identification as Jewish, Arab or something else, as well as their answers to a question asking which political party they feel closest to, if any. Jewish Israelis who indicated support for any party in the coalition were grouped together. Jewish Israelis who indicated support for a party in the opposition, did not indicate support for any political party, or who refused to identify with one were categorized as not supporting the government in power.

For the sake of our analysis, parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition include: Guardians of the Sephardim (Shas), Likud, Noam, Otzma Yehudit, the Religious Zionist Party and United Torah Judaism (Yahadut Ha’tora).

A table showing Israeli views of Israel’s decision to attack Iran
A table showing Israeli views of the U.S.’s decision to attack Iran
A table showing Israeli views of the long-run impact of U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran on their personal safety
A table showing Israeli views of the long-run impact of U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran on Israel’s safety
A table showing Israeli views of the long-run impact of U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran on the world’s safety
A table showing Israeli views of the long-run impact of U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran on the likelihood of Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon
A table showing Israeli views of the long-run impact of U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran on the Iranian people
A table showing Israeli views of Israel’s efforts to avoid civilian casualties in the Iran war
A table showing Israeli views of the U.S.’s efforts to avoid civilian casualties in the Iran war
A table showing Israeli views of Iran’s efforts to avoid civilian casualties in the Iran war
Next: Acknowledgments
← Prev Page
123456
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Israelis, Palestinians, Americans See War in Iran Differently
  2. Israelis, Palestinians and Americans disagree on which countries in Iran war are doing enough to protect civilians
  3. Amid Iran conflict, how do Israelis and Palestinians feel about their safety?
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology