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A Changing World: Global Views on Diversity, Gender Equality, Family Life and the Importance of Religion

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. A Changing World: Global Views on Diversity, Gender Equality, Family Life and the Importance of Religion
  2. 1. How people around the world view diversity in their countries
  3. 2. How people around the world view gender equality in their countries
  4. 3. How people around the world view religion’s role in their countries
  5. 4. How people around the world view family ties in their countries
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. 

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Tamir, Research Assistant

Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

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Table of Contents

  1. A Changing World: Global Views on Diversity, Gender Equality, Family Life and the Importance of Religion
  2. 1. How people around the world view diversity in their countries
  3. 2. How people around the world view gender equality in their countries
  4. 3. How people around the world view religion’s role in their countries
  5. 4. How people around the world view family ties in their countries
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology