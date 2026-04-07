Sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts of the UCLA Bruins hug in the final minutes of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 5 in Phoenix. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ahead of National Siblings Day on April 10, about half of U.S. adults who have a sibling say they are extremely (24%) or very (30%) close to at least one, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

54% of Americans feel close to a sibling, but more feel close to a parent or spouse Among those who have a(n) __, % who say they are extremely or very close to that family member Note: Responses for spouse or partner are based on those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship. All other items exclude those who do not have that family member. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 54% of Americans feel close to a sibling, but more feel close to a parent or spouse Among those who have a(n) __, % who say they are extremely or very close to that family member Category Extremely Very NET Spouse or partner 57 28 85 Nonrelative they consider family 31 42 73 Parent 33 31 65 Sibling 24 30 54 Grandparent 16 19 36 Cousin 8 15 23 Aunt or uncle 7 14 21 Download data as .csv Note: Responses for spouse or partner are based on those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship. All other items exclude those who do not have that family member. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Siblings hold a middle ground in Americans’ family relationships. Americans are more likely to say they are extremely or very close to a spouse or partner (85%), a nonrelative they consider family (73%) or a parent (65%) than a sibling. At the same time, they are more likely to say they are close to a sibling than to a grandparent (36%), cousin (23%), or aunt or uncle (21%).

There are some demographic differences in the shares of Americans who say they are close to a sibling:

Women (57%) are slightly more likely than men (52%) to say they are extremely or very close to a sibling.

Black (64%) and Hispanic adults (63%) are more likely than White adults (50%) to say they are close to a sibling. Black adults are also more likely than Asian adults (56%) to say this.

Adults ages 30 to 64 (50%) are less likely than younger (59%) and older (62%) adults to say this.

About this research This analysis looks at the relationships between Americans and their brothers, sisters and other types of siblings ahead of National Siblings Day on April 10. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project builds on our recent research about families and relationships. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? The data for this analysis comes from a Center survey of 6,871 U.S. adults conducted from June 16 to 29, 2025. Here are the survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report was made possible with support from the Trusts and from the People & Voices Initiative.

Related: Black Americans have close relationships with many family members

Siblings as a source of emotional support

About 4 in 10 Americans would turn to a sibling for emotional support Among those who have a sibling … % who say it is extremely or very likely they would turn to a sibling for emotional support % who say a sibling turns to them extremely or very often for emotional support * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 4 in 10 Americans would turn to a sibling for emotional support Among those who have a sibling … Category Extremely/very – Sup 1 Extremely/very – Sup 2 Category Total 38 24 Total Men 31 16 Gender Women 44 31 Gender White 35 18 Race Black 46 38 Race Hispanic 45 32 Race Asian* 34 22 Race Ages 18-29 39 31 Age 30-49 38 26 Age 50-64 35 20 Age 65+ 39 17 Age Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

While about half of Americans with siblings say they are close to a sibling, smaller shares say they exchange emotional support with one. About four-in-ten (38%) say they would be extremely or very likely to turn to their sibling for emotional support. And 24% say their sibling turns to them for support extremely or very often.

Women, Black Americans and Hispanic Americans are particularly likely to say they give emotional support to or receive it from their siblings. Americans who feel closer to a sibling are also more likely to rely on one for emotional support.

When it comes to emotional support, siblings again fall somewhere in the middle of Americans’ family relationships. Americans are more likely to rely on spouses, parents and nonrelative family members than on siblings. But they are more likely to turn to siblings than to extended relatives such as grandparents, cousins, aunts or uncles.

Note: Here are the survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.