A growing share of U.S. husbands and wives are roughly the same age

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to look at whether the declining age gap in U.S. opposite-sex marriages in the 20th century has continued into the 21st century.

This analysis uses decennial census data and the American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS is the largest household survey in the U.S., with a sample of more than 3 million addresses. Collected by the U.S. Census Bureau since 2001, it covers the topics previously included in the long form of the decennial census. The ACS is designed to provide estimates of the size and characteristics of the nation’s resident population.

The analysis is limited to opposite-sex marriages in which the spouses live together. Information on the age of both spouses is only available in marriages where spouses reside in the same household. In the 2022 ACS, there were about 680,000 opposite-sex marriages where the spouses reside together.

Over the decades the census has consistently inquired about the respondent’s age. Age is reported as a whole number, thus the age gap difference between spouses is also a whole number.

The microdata files used for this analysis were provided by the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS) from the University of Minnesota. IPUMS standardizes variable names and coding across years as much as possible, making it easier to analyze the data over time. Information on marital status is available from the 1880 census on.