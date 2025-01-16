Men, Women and Social Connections

Roughly equal shares of U.S. men and women say they’re often lonely; women are more likely to reach out to a wider network for emotional support

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans’ social connections and where they turn for emotional support at a time when these topics, and the gender dynamics surrounding them, are at the forefront of national conversations. For this analysis, we surveyed 6,204 adults from Sept. 3 to 15, 2024. Most of the respondents who took part in this survey are members of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. The survey also included an oversample of Black and Hispanic adults from the SSRS Opinion Panel, another probability-based online survey web panel recruited primarily through national, random sampling of residential addresses. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

Terminology References to White, Black and Asian adults include those who are not Hispanic and identify as only one race. Hispanics are of any race. All references to party affiliation include those who lean toward that party. Republicans include those who identify as Republicans and those who say they lean toward the Republican Party. Democrats include those who identify as Democrats and those who say they lean toward the Democratic Party. References to college graduates or people with a college degree comprise those with a bachelor’s degree or more education. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. “High school” refers to those who have a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Educational Development (GED) certificate. “Middle income” is defined here as two-thirds to double the median annual family income for panelists on the American Trends Panel. “Lower income” falls below that range; “upper income” falls above it.

As public debate and discussion over the status of men in America continues, some have raised concerns about men’s struggles with loneliness. A new Pew Research Center survey finds that, compared with women, men don’t report that they feel lonely more often or have fewer close friends. However, men do seem to turn to their networks less often for social connection and emotional support.

About one-in-six Americans (16%) say they feel lonely or isolated from those around them all or most of the time – including roughly equal shares of men and women. About four-in-ten adults (38%) say they sometimes feel lonely, and 47% say they hardly ever or never do.

While experiences with loneliness don’t differ much by gender, they do differ significantly by age.

Adults younger than 50 are much more likely than those ages 50 and older to say they often feel lonely (22% vs. 9%). Across age groups, adults 65 and older are the most likely to say they hardly ever or never feel this way (66%).

We also asked Americans where they would turn for emotional support if they needed it. Women are more likely than men to say they’d be extremely or very likely to turn to each of the following sources for this type of support:

Their mother (54% of women vs. 42% of men)

(54% of women vs. 42% of men) A friend (54% vs. 38%)

(54% vs. 38%) Another family member who is not their parent, spouse or partner (44% vs. 26%)

who is not their parent, spouse or partner (44% vs. 26%) A mental health professional (22% vs. 16%)

Men and women are about equally likely to say they have at least one close friend – and most do. But men who have close friends don’t communicate with them as often as women do. Higher shares of women than men say they send text messages, interact on social media, and talk on the phone or video chat with a close friend at least a few times a week.

This nationally representative survey of 6,204 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 3-15, 2024, using the Center’s American Trends Panel.

