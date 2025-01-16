3. The impact of all-male and all-female social groups

We were also interested in learning how the public feels about same-gender organized social groups or places where men can gather with other men and women with other women.

Majorities of U.S. adults say these groups have a positive impact on the well-being of men and women, respectively. Still, more say all-female groups have a positive impact on women’s well-being (67%) than say the same about the impact of male-only groups on men (56%).

In thinking about the impact these types of groups have on society, a majority of Americans (57%) say that all-female social groups have a very or somewhat positive effect; a smaller share (43%) say the same about all-male groups.

Differences by gender

Men and women both see more benefits in all-female groups than in all-male groups.

Among men

63% of men say all-female groups have a positive impact on women’s well-being; 57% say all-male groups have a positive impact on men’s well-being.

55% say all-female groups have a positive impact on society overall; 47% say the same about all-male groups.

Among women

71% of women say all-female groups have a positive impact on women’s well-being; 56% say all-male groups have positive impact on men’s well-being.

59% say all-female groups have a positive impact on society overall; 39% say the same about all-male groups.

Differences by party

Republicans and Democrats have different views on the impact of same-gender social groups.

By double-digit margins, larger shares of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents than Democrats and Democratic leaners say that all-male social groups have a positive impact on men’s overall well-being (63% vs. 50%) and on society (50% vs. 37%).

In turn, more Democrats than Republicans say that all-female social groups benefit both women’s overall well-being (72% vs. 65%) and society (64% vs. 53%).

There are some notable differences by gender within each party. Democratic women are the most likely to say that all-female groups are beneficial for women and society. For example, 76% of Democratic women say all-female groups have a positive impact on women’s overall well-being. This compares with 70% of Republican women, 67% of Democratic men and 60% of Republican men.

In turn, Republican men are the most likely to say all-male groups have a positive impact on society – 54% say this, compared with 45% of Republican women, 40% of Democratic men and only 34% of Democratic women.