Men, Women and Social Connections

Acknowledgments

By and

Pew Research Center received invaluable advice in developing the study from Christine Emba, staff writer at The Atlantic; Richard Reeves, president, Alanna Williams, associate director, and Ben Smith, research associate at the American Institute for Boys and Men; and Andrew Smiler, licensed therapist and past president of the Society for the Psychological Study of Men and Masculinities.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/gender-lgbtq.

Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research
Isabel Goddard, Former Research Associate          
Rachel Minkin, Research Associate
Luona Lin, Research Associate
Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst             
Dana Braga, Research Analyst
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer        
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer     
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant                                              
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

We also received invaluable input on the questionnaire and the report from the following colleagues: Carroll Doherty, Jordan Lippert, Besheer Mohamed, Justin Nortey, Greg Smith and Alec Tyson.

