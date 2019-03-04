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Americans and Germans Disagree on the State of Bilateral Relations, but Largely Align on Key International Issues

Acknowledgments

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Table of Contents
  1. Americans and Germans Disagree on the State of Bilateral Relations, but Largely Align on Key International Issues
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology – September 2018 Survey
  4. Methodology – Spring 2018 Global Attitudes Survey

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, International Survey Methodologist Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

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Table of Contents

  1. Americans and Germans Disagree on the State of Bilateral Relations, but Largely Align on Key International Issues
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology – September 2018 Survey
  4. Methodology – Spring 2018 Global Attitudes Survey