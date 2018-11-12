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Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future

Appendix: Demographic tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future
  2. 1. Sentiment about the state of the economy, trade and prospects for the future
  3. 2. Views of Japanese democracy
  4. 3. Perceptions of immigrants, immigration and emigration
  5. 4. Countries’ views of Japan, Abe; Japanese views of China
  6. 5. Views of the U.S. and President Trump
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Demographic tables
Table showing the demographic breaks on Japanese views of the economy.
Table showing demographic breaks on Japanese views of trade.
Table showing demographic breaks on Japanese views of the U.S.
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Table of Contents

  1. Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future
  2. 1. Sentiment about the state of the economy, trade and prospects for the future
  3. 2. Views of Japanese democracy
  4. 3. Perceptions of immigrants, immigration and emigration
  5. 4. Countries’ views of Japan, Abe; Japanese views of China
  6. 5. Views of the U.S. and President Trump
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Demographic tables