- Report
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Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future
Appendix: Demographic tables
Table of Contents
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- Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future
- 1. Sentiment about the state of the economy, trade and prospects for the future
- 2. Views of Japanese democracy
- 3. Perceptions of immigrants, immigration and emigration
- 4. Countries’ views of Japan, Abe; Japanese views of China
- 5. Views of the U.S. and President Trump
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix: Demographic tables