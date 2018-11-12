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Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future
  2. 1. Sentiment about the state of the economy, trade and prospects for the future
  3. 2. Views of Japanese democracy
  4. 3. Perceptions of immigrants, immigration and emigration
  5. 4. Countries’ views of Japan, Abe; Japanese views of China
  6. 5. Views of the U.S. and President Trump
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Demographic tables

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes            Kat Devlin, Research Associate

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher                                Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

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Table of Contents

  1. Despite Rising Economic Confidence, Japanese See Best Days Behind Them and Say Children Face a Bleak Future
  2. 1. Sentiment about the state of the economy, trade and prospects for the future
  3. 2. Views of Japanese democracy
  4. 3. Perceptions of immigrants, immigration and emigration
  5. 4. Countries’ views of Japan, Abe; Japanese views of China
  6. 5. Views of the U.S. and President Trump
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Demographic tables