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Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies

Acknowledgments

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies
  2. 1. America’s international image continues to suffer
  3. 2. Faith in the U.S. president remains low
  4. 3. China’s power seen as rising more than other major nations
  5. 4. Most prefer that U.S., not China, be the world’s leading power
  6. 5. International publics divided on China
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Detailed Tables

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Kat Devlin, Research Associate 

Danielle Alberti, Web Developer James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst

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Table of Contents

  1. Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies
  2. 1. America’s international image continues to suffer
  3. 2. Faith in the U.S. president remains low
  4. 3. China’s power seen as rising more than other major nations
  5. 4. Most prefer that U.S., not China, be the world’s leading power
  6. 5. International publics divided on China
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Detailed Tables