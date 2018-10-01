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Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies

Appendix A: Detailed Tables

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies
  2. 1. America’s international image continues to suffer
  3. 2. Faith in the U.S. president remains low
  4. 3. China’s power seen as rising more than other major nations
  5. 4. Most prefer that U.S., not China, be the world’s leading power
  6. 5. International publics divided on China
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Detailed Tables
Table showing U.S. favorability from 1999 to 2018.
Table showing confidence in U.S. presidents from 2001 to 2018.

 

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies
  2. 1. America’s international image continues to suffer
  3. 2. Faith in the U.S. president remains low
  4. 3. China’s power seen as rising more than other major nations
  5. 4. Most prefer that U.S., not China, be the world’s leading power
  6. 5. International publics divided on China
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: Detailed Tables