Report | October 1, 2018 Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies Appendix A: Detailed Tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Richard Wike, Bruce Stokes, Jacob Poushter, Laura Silver, Janell Fetterolf and Kat Devlin Table of Contents Trump’s International Ratings Remain Low, Especially Among Key Allies 1. America’s international image continues to suffer 2. Faith in the U.S. president remains low 3. China’s power seen as rising more than other major nations 4. Most prefer that U.S., not China, be the world’s leading power 5. International publics divided on China Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix A: Detailed Tables ← Prev Page 1…456789 Next Page → Report PDFToplineTrack U.S. favorability and confidence in the U.S. president, 2002 to 2018Summary of findings: (French | Français)Summary of findings: (German | Deutsch)Summary of findings: (Italian | Italiano)Summary of findings: (Spanish | Español)Spring 2018 Survey Data