Typical Day Topline

Survey Topline
- Survey results are based on national samples.
- Due to rounding, percentages may not total 100%. The topline “total” columns show 100% because they are based on unrounded numbers.
- Since 2007, the Global Attitudes Project has used an automated process to generate toplines. As a result, numbers may differ slightly from those published prior to 2007.
- Spring, 2011 survey in Pakistan was fielded before the death of Osama bin Laden (April 10 – April 26), while the Late Spring, 2011 survey was conducted afterwards (May 8 – May 15).
- For some countries, trends for certain years are omitted due to differences in sample design or population coverage. Omitted trends often reflect less representative samples than more recent surveys in the same countries. Trends that are omitted include:
- Bangladesh prior to 2014
- India prior to 2014
- Senegal prior to 2014
- Venezuela prior to 2014
- Vietnam prior to 2014
- Brazil prior to 2010
- Nigeria prior to 2010
- South Africa in 2007
- Indonesia prior to 2005
- Egypt in Summer 2002
- Not all questions included in the Spring 2014 survey are presented in this topline. Omitted questions have either been previously released or will be released in future reports.
Survey Methods
About the 2014 Spring Pew Global Attitudes Survey
Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. Survey results are based on national samples. For further details on sample designs, see below. The descriptions below show the margin of sampling error based on all interviews conducted in that country. For results based on the full sample in a given country, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.
|Country:
|Argentina
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by locality size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.9 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding dispersed rural population, or 6.5% of the population)
|Country:
|Bangladesh
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by administrative division and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Bengali
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 14 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Brazil
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and size of municipality
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Portuguese
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – April 30, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,003
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Chile
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 25 – May 5, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Chiloe and other islands, or about 3% of the population)
|Country:
|China
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Chinese (Mandarin, Fuping, Renshou, Suining, Xichuan, Hua, Shanghai, Chenzhou, Anlong, Chengdu, Yingkou, Guang’an, Zibo, Jinxi, Yantai, Feicheng, Leiyang, Yuanjiang, Daye, Beijing, Yangchun, Nanjing, Shucheng, Linxia, Yongxin, Chun’an, Xinyang, Shangyu, Baiyin, Ruichang, Xinghua and Yizhou dialects)
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 15, 2014
|Sample size:
|3,190
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Macau, or about 2% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in China.
|Note:
|The results cited are from Horizonkey’s self-sponsored survey.
|Country:
|Colombia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 12 – May 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,002
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding region formerly called the National Territories and the islands of San Andres and Providencia, or about 4% of the population)
|Country:
|Egypt
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – April 29, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding frontier governorates, or about 2% of the population)
|Country:
|El Salvador
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by department and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 28 – May 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,010
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|France
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RDD) sample of landline and cell phone households with quotas for gender, age and occupation and stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|French
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 17 – April 1, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,003
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.1 percentage points
|Representative:
|Telephone households (roughly 99% of all French households)
|Country:
|Germany
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RL(2)D) probability sample of landline households, stratified by administrative district and community size, and cell phone households
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|German
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 17 – April 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Telephone households (roughly 99% of all German households)
|Country:
|Ghana
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and settlement size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Akan (Twi), English, Dagbani, Ewe
|Fieldwork dates:
|May 5 – May 31, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Greece
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Greek
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 22 – April 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.7 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding the islands in the Aegean and Ionian Seas, or roughly 6% of the population)
|Country:
|India
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Odia
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 14 – May 1, 2014
|Sample size:
|2,464
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.1 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population in 15 of the 17 most populous states (Kerala and Assam were excluded) and the Union Territory of Delhi (roughly 91% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in India.
|Country:
|Indonesia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Bahasa Indonesian
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – May 23, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Papua and remote areas or provinces with small populations, or 12% of the population)
|Country:
|Israel
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by district, urbanity and socioeconomic status, with an oversample of Arabs
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Hebrew, Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 24 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000 (597 Jews, 388 Arabs, 15 others)
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (The data were weighted to reflect the actual distribution of Jews, Arabs and others in Israel.)
|Country:
|Italy
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Italian
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 18 – April 7, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Japan
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline households stratified by region and population size
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Japanese
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – April 27, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.2 percentage points
|Representative:
|Landline households (roughly 86% of all Japanese households)
|Country:
|Jordan
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – April 29, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Kenya
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and settlement size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Kiswahili, English
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 18 – April 28, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,015
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Lebanon
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.1 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding a small area in Beirut controlled by a militia group and a few villages in the south of Lebanon, which border Israel and are inaccessible to outsiders, or about 2% of the population)
|Country:
|Malaysia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by state and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin Chinese, English
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – May 23, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,010
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding difficult to access areas in Sabah and Sarawak, or about 7% of the population)
|Country:
|Mexico
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 21 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Nicaragua
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by department and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 23 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,008
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding residents of gated communities and multi-story residential buildings, or less than 1% of the population)
|Country:
|Nigeria
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 25, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,014
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Jigawa, Yobe, and some areas in Taraba, or roughly 12% of the population)
|Country:
|Pakistan
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Urdu, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 15 – May 7, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,203
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.2 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons, areas of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [formerly the North-West Frontier Province] and Baluchistan, military restricted areas and villages with less than 100 inhabitants – together, roughly 18% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in Pakistan.
|Country:
|Palestinian territories
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urban/rural/refugee camp population
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 15 – April 22, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.4 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Bedouins who regularly change residence and some communities near Israeli settlements where military restrictions make access difficult, or roughly 5% of the population)
|Country:
|Peru
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Philippines
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Tagalog, Cebuano, Ilonggo, Ilocano, Bicolano
|Fieldwork dates:
|May 1 – May 21, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,008
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Poland
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Polish
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 17 – April 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,010
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.6 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Russia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by Russia’s eight geographic regions, plus the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, and by urban-rural status
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Russian
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 4 – April 20, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.6 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excludes Chechen Republic, Ingush Republic and remote territories in the Far North – together, roughly 3% of the population)
|Country:
|Senegal
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Wolof, French
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.7 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|South Africa
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by metropolitan area, province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|English, Zulu, Xhosa, South Sotho, Afrikaans, North Sotho
|Fieldwork dates:
|May 18 – June 5, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|South Korea
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of adults who own a cell phone
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Korean
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – April 30, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,009
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.2 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adults who own a cell phone (roughly 96% of adults age 18 and older)
|Country:
|Spain
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline and cell phone-only households stratified by region
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish/Castilian
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 17 – March 31, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,009
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.2 percentage points
|Representative:
|Telephone households (roughly 97% of Spanish households)
|Country:
|Tanzania
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Kiswahili
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 18 – May 7, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,016
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Zanzibar, or about 3% of the population)
|Country:
|Thailand
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Thai
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 23 – May 24, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.9 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding the provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala, or about 3% of the population)
|Country:
|Tunisia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Tunisian Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 19 – May 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Turkey
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region, urbanity and settlement size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Turkish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 16, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,001
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Uganda
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Luganda, English, Runyankole/Rukiga, Luo, Runyoro/Rutoro, Ateso, Lugbara
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 25 – May 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,007
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.9 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Ukraine
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by Ukraine’s six regions plus ten of the largest cities – Kyiv (Kiev), Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Lugansk, and Mikolayev – as well as three cities on the Crimean peninsula – Simferopol, Sevastopol, and Kerch
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Russian, Ukrainian
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 5 – April 23, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,659
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (Survey includes oversamples of Crimea and of the South, East and Southeast regions. The data were weighted to reflect the actual regional distribution in Ukraine.)
|Country:
|United Kingdom
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline households, stratified by government office region, and cell phone-only households
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|English
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 17 – April 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.4 percentage points
|Representative:
|Telephone households (roughly 98% of all households in the United Kingdom)
|Country:
|United States
|Sample design:
|Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline and cell phone households
|Mode:
|Telephone adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|English, Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 22 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,002
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Telephone households with English or Spanish speakers (roughly 96% of U.S. households)
|Country:
|Venezuela
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and parish size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 10, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding remote areas, or about 4% of population)
|Country:
|Vietnam
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Vietnamese
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 16 – May 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population