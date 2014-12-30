Typical Day Topline

Country: Argentina

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by locality size

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 17 – May 11, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.9 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding dispersed rural population, or 6.5% of the population)

Country: Bangladesh

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by administrative division and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Bengali

Fieldwork dates: April 14 – May 11, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Brazil

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and size of municipality

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Portuguese

Fieldwork dates: April 10 – April 30, 2014

Sample size: 1,003

Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Chile

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 25 – May 5, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding Chiloe and other islands, or about 3% of the population)

Country: China

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Chinese (Mandarin, Fuping, Renshou, Suining, Xichuan, Hua, Shanghai, Chenzhou, Anlong, Chengdu, Yingkou, Guang’an, Zibo, Jinxi, Yantai, Feicheng, Leiyang, Yuanjiang, Daye, Beijing, Yangchun, Nanjing, Shucheng, Linxia, Yongxin, Chun’an, Xinyang, Shangyu, Baiyin, Ruichang, Xinghua and Yizhou dialects)

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 15, 2014

Sample size: 3,190

Margin of error: +/-3.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Macau, or about 2% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in China.

Note: The results cited are from Horizonkey’s self-sponsored survey.

Country: Colombia

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 12 – May 8, 2014

Sample size: 1,002

Margin of error: +/-3.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding region formerly called the National Territories and the islands of San Andres and Providencia, or about 4% of the population)

Country: Egypt

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Arabic

Fieldwork dates: April 10 – April 29, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding frontier governorates, or about 2% of the population)

Country: El Salvador

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by department and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 28 – May 9, 2014

Sample size: 1,010

Margin of error: +/-4.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: France

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RDD) sample of landline and cell phone households with quotas for gender, age and occupation and stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: French

Fieldwork dates: March 17 – April 1, 2014

Sample size: 1,003

Margin of error: +/-4.1 percentage points

Representative: Telephone households (roughly 99% of all French households)

Country: Germany

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RL(2)D) probability sample of landline households, stratified by administrative district and community size, and cell phone households

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: German

Fieldwork dates: March 17 – April 2, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Telephone households (roughly 99% of all German households)

Country: Ghana

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and settlement size

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Akan (Twi), English, Dagbani, Ewe

Fieldwork dates: May 5 – May 31, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Greece

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Greek

Fieldwork dates: March 22 – April 9, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.7 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding the islands in the Aegean and Ionian Seas, or roughly 6% of the population)

Country: India

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Odia

Fieldwork dates: April 14 – May 1, 2014

Sample size: 2,464

Margin of error: +/-3.1 percentage points

Representative: Adult population in 15 of the 17 most populous states (Kerala and Assam were excluded) and the Union Territory of Delhi (roughly 91% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in India.

Country: Indonesia

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Bahasa Indonesian

Fieldwork dates: April 17 – May 23, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding Papua and remote areas or provinces with small populations, or 12% of the population)

Country: Israel

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by district, urbanity and socioeconomic status, with an oversample of Arabs

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Hebrew, Arabic

Fieldwork dates: April 24 – May 11, 2014

Sample size: 1,000 (597 Jews, 388 Arabs, 15 others)

Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (The data were weighted to reflect the actual distribution of Jews, Arabs and others in Israel.)

Country: Italy

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Italian

Fieldwork dates: March 18 – April 7, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Japan

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline households stratified by region and population size

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: Japanese

Fieldwork dates: April 10 – April 27, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.2 percentage points

Representative: Landline households (roughly 86% of all Japanese households)

Country: Jordan

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Arabic

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – April 29, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Kenya

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and settlement size

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Kiswahili, English

Fieldwork dates: April 18 – April 28, 2014

Sample size: 1,015

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Lebanon

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Arabic

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 2, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.1 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding a small area in Beirut controlled by a militia group and a few villages in the south of Lebanon, which border Israel and are inaccessible to outsiders, or about 2% of the population)

Country: Malaysia

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by state and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin Chinese, English

Fieldwork dates: April 10 – May 23, 2014

Sample size: 1,010

Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding difficult to access areas in Sabah and Sarawak, or about 7% of the population)

Country: Mexico

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 21 – May 2, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Nicaragua

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by department and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 23 – May 11, 2014

Sample size: 1,008

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding residents of gated communities and multi-story residential buildings, or less than 1% of the population)

Country: Nigeria

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 25, 2014

Sample size: 1,014

Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Jigawa, Yobe, and some areas in Taraba, or roughly 12% of the population)

Country: Pakistan

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Urdu, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi

Fieldwork dates: April 15 – May 7, 2014

Sample size: 1,203

Margin of error: +/-4.2 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons, areas of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [formerly the North-West Frontier Province] and Baluchistan, military restricted areas and villages with less than 100 inhabitants – together, roughly 18% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in Pakistan.

Country: Palestinian territories

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urban/rural/refugee camp population

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Arabic

Fieldwork dates: April 15 – April 22, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.4 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding Bedouins who regularly change residence and some communities near Israeli settlements where military restrictions make access difficult, or roughly 5% of the population)

Country: Peru

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 2, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Philippines

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Tagalog, Cebuano, Ilonggo, Ilocano, Bicolano

Fieldwork dates: May 1 – May 21, 2014

Sample size: 1,008

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Poland

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Polish

Fieldwork dates: March 17 – April 8, 2014

Sample size: 1,010

Margin of error: +/-3.6 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Russia

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by Russia’s eight geographic regions, plus the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, and by urban-rural status

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Russian

Fieldwork dates: April 4 – April 20, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.6 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excludes Chechen Republic, Ingush Republic and remote territories in the Far North – together, roughly 3% of the population)

Country: Senegal

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Wolof, French

Fieldwork dates: April 17 – May 2, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.7 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: South Africa

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by metropolitan area, province and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: English, Zulu, Xhosa, South Sotho, Afrikaans, North Sotho

Fieldwork dates: May 18 – June 5, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: South Korea

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of adults who own a cell phone

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: Korean

Fieldwork dates: April 17 – April 30, 2014

Sample size: 1,009

Margin of error: +/-3.2 percentage points

Representative: Adults who own a cell phone (roughly 96% of adults age 18 and older)

Country: Spain

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline and cell phone-only households stratified by region

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish/Castilian

Fieldwork dates: March 17 – March 31, 2014

Sample size: 1,009

Margin of error: +/-3.2 percentage points

Representative: Telephone households (roughly 97% of Spanish households)

Country: Tanzania

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Kiswahili

Fieldwork dates: April 18 – May 7, 2014

Sample size: 1,016

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding Zanzibar, or about 3% of the population)

Country: Thailand

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Thai

Fieldwork dates: April 23 – May 24, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.9 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding the provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala, or about 3% of the population)

Country: Tunisia

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Tunisian Arabic

Fieldwork dates: April 19 – May 9, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Turkey

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region, urbanity and settlement size

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Turkish

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 16, 2014

Sample size: 1,001

Margin of error: +/-4.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Uganda

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Luganda, English, Runyankole/Rukiga, Luo, Runyoro/Rutoro, Ateso, Lugbara

Fieldwork dates: April 25 – May 9, 2014

Sample size: 1,007

Margin of error: +/-3.9 percentage points

Representative: Adult population

Country: Ukraine

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by Ukraine’s six regions plus ten of the largest cities – Kyiv (Kiev), Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Lugansk, and Mikolayev – as well as three cities on the Crimean peninsula – Simferopol, Sevastopol, and Kerch

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Russian, Ukrainian

Fieldwork dates: April 5 – April 23, 2014

Sample size: 1,659

Margin of error: +/-3.3 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (Survey includes oversamples of Crimea and of the South, East and Southeast regions. The data were weighted to reflect the actual regional distribution in Ukraine.)

Country: United Kingdom

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline households, stratified by government office region, and cell phone-only households

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: English

Fieldwork dates: March 17 – April 8, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.4 percentage points

Representative: Telephone households (roughly 98% of all households in the United Kingdom)

Country: United States

Sample design: Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline and cell phone households

Mode: Telephone adults 18 plus

Languages: English, Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 22 – May 11, 2014

Sample size: 1,002

Margin of error: +/-3.5 percentage points

Representative: Telephone households with English or Spanish speakers (roughly 96% of U.S. households)

Country: Venezuela

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and parish size

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Spanish

Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 10, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-3.5 percentage points

Representative: Adult population (excluding remote areas, or about 4% of population)

Country: Vietnam

Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity

Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus

Languages: Vietnamese

Fieldwork dates: April 16 – May 8, 2014

Sample size: 1,000

Margin of error: +/-4.5 percentage points