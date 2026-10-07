Appendix A: Detailed Tables

Frequency of promotions, warnings and citations from health and wellness influencers

Note: Posts that contain a promotion include those that recommend both paid and free products and services. Posts with a health warning contain claims that a specific health practice will cause a direct harm to physical or mental health.

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.

“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER