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What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?

Appendix A: Detailed Tables

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?
  2. Which Health and Wellness Influencers Talk About Medical Topics? Mostly Healthcare Professionals
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Detailed Tables
Topic frequency among health and wellness influencers
TopicPercent of postsPercent of influencers who ever post about …
Fitness2571
Healthy habits2082
Nutrition1968
Medical conditions1977
Medical treatments1468
Personal appearance1463
Life experience1175
OTC medications or supplements1166
Women’s health848
Mental health756
Longevity233
Health policy223
Men’s health113
Not health or wellness3089
Note: Posts may discuss multiple health and wellness topics.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Frequency of promotions, warnings and citations from health and wellness influencers
TopicPercent of postsPercent of influencers who have ever included each in their posts
Promotion3892
Health warning1166
Health source citation960
Note: Posts that contain a promotion include those that recommend both paid and free products and services. Posts with a health warning contain claims that a specific health practice will cause a direct harm to physical or mental health.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Influencers’ go-to topics
% of influencers who talk about each topic more than any other
TopicPercent
Multiple topics39
Fitness25
Nutrition10
Mental health5
Personal appearance5
Medical conditions4
Medical treatments4
OTC medications or supplements3
Healthy habits2
Women’s health2
Life experience1
Health policy1
Longevity<1
Men’s health<1
No topics<1
Note: A topic was determined to be an influencer’s primary or go-to topic if they discussed it in 30% more posts than any other topic. Posts may discuss multiple health and wellness topics.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Influencers’ top 2 topics
% of influencers whose two most discussed topics are …
Topic pairPercent
Fitness, Healthy habits17
Healthy habits, Nutrition8
Personal appearance, Medical treatments7
Personal appearance, Fitness7
Life experience, Medical conditions6
Fitness, Nutrition5
Medical conditions, Medical treatments4
Medical conditions, Mental health3
Personal appearance, OTC medications or supplements3
Life experience, Women’s health2
Life experience, Medical treatments2
Healthy habits, Mental health2
OTC medications or supplements, Nutrition2
Medical conditions, Nutrition2
Medical conditions, OTC medications or supplements2
Healthy habits, Medical conditions2
Fitness, Life experience2
Fitness, OTC medications or supplements2
Note: A post may discuss multiple health and wellness topics. Pairs representing less than 2% of influencers are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Frequency of product or service promotions, by post topic
% of posts that mention each topic that also promote a product or service
TopicPercent
All posts38
OTC medications or supplements66
Men’s health56
Personal appearance56
Nutrition52
Longevity52
Healthy habits50
Women’s health47
Fitness45
Medical conditions45
Mental health44
Medical treatments43
Life experience38
Health policy29
Not health or wellness21
Note: A post may discuss multiple health and wellness topics. Posts that contain a promotion include those that recommend both paid and free products and services.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Frequency of product or service promotions, by influencer background
Among health/wellness influencers who say they are a(n) __,
% who promote a product or service in a majority of their posts
Influencer backgroundPercent
Dietician/Nutritionist43
Complementary, alternative and integrative health41
Author40
Entrepreneur38
Coach37
Researcher35
Allied health32
Conventional medicine32
No credentials30
Mental health29
Life experience26
Athlete25
Activist19
Note: Posts that contain a promotion include those that recommend both paid and free products and services. Biographic information for health and wellness influencers derived from their social media bios.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Frequency of health warnings by topic
% of posts that warn of a specific health harm, by topic
TopicPercent
All posts11
Health policy46
Men’s health38
Medical conditions31
Longevity27
Mental health25
Medical treatments25
OTC medications or supplements22
Healthy habits21
Women’s health20
Nutrition17
Life experience15
Personal appearance10
Fitness8
Note: A post may discuss multiple health and wellness topics. Posts with a health warning contain claims that a specific health practice will cause a direct harm to physical or mental health.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Topic frequency among health and wellness influencers, by influencer background
Among health/wellness influencers who say they are a(n) __, % of posts that mention …
Influencer backgroundPersonal appearanceFitnessHealthy habitsLife experienceLongevityMedical conditionsMen’s healthMental healthOTC medications or supplementsNot health or wellnessNutritionHealth policyMedical treatmentsWomen’s health
Health professional152022113251812232022411
Conventional medicine22918124302613211443812
Allied health112420142260413231022515
Complementary, alternative and integrative health512241343521122212122411
Dietician/ Nutritionist10263411322061616522914
Mental health238912613634532174
Coach13432682111682822067
Entrepreneur142520113211712271821910
Life experience1020192312417932221138
Author613191052411211312331610
Athlete1150187270273317143
Activist4711241320111038861911
Researcher91521983231315212152311
No credentials1623171011215163520166
Note: A post may discuss multiple health and wellness topics. Biographic information for health and wellness influencers derived from their social media bios.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Frequency of health warnings and external citations in posts from health and wellness influencers, by influencer background
Among health/wellness influencers who say they are a(n) __, % of posts that …
Influencer backgroundCites health sourcesHealth warning
Health professional1316
Conventional medicine1820
Allied health1114
Complementary, alternative and integrative health1622
Dietician/ Nutritionist1214
Mental health1012
Coach57
Entrepreneur1114
Life experience68
Author1515
Athlete55
Activist1014
Researcher3021
No credentials57
Note: Biographic information for health and wellness influencers derived from their social media bios. Posts with a health warning contain claims that a specific health practice will cause a direct harm to physical or mental health.
Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 535,512 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube posts published by 6,334 health and wellness influencers from February to April 2026.
“What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
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Table of Contents

  1. What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?
  2. Which Health and Wellness Influencers Talk About Medical Topics? Mostly Healthcare Professionals
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Detailed Tables