Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?

Acknowledgments

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?
  2. Which Health and Wellness Influencers Talk About Medical Topics? Mostly Healthcare Professionals
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Detailed Tables

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.

Primary researchers

Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research

Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist

Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Analyst

Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant       

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research

Research team

Sam Bestvater, Associate Director, Data Labs

Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant      

Sofia Conway, Former Qualitative Analysis Intern  

Devin Teehan, Former Qualitative Analysis Intern

Editorial and graphic design          

Carson TerBush, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant

Communications and web publishing      

Sogand Afkari, New Media Manager

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager

DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

Joy Li, Assistant Digital Producer

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
12345
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?
  2. Which Health and Wellness Influencers Talk About Medical Topics? Mostly Healthcare Professionals
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Detailed Tables