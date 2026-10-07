Acknowledgments

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org.
Primary researchers
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Analyst
Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Research team
Sam Bestvater, Associate Director, Data Labs
Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Sofia Conway, Former Qualitative Analysis Intern
Devin Teehan, Former Qualitative Analysis Intern
Editorial and graphic design
Carson TerBush, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Communications and web publishing
Sogand Afkari, New Media Manager
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Joy Li, Assistant Digital Producer