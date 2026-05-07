- Report
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Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?
Appendix A: Detailed Tables
Table of Contents
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- Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?
- Why do Americans get information from health and wellness influencers, and how do they find them?
- Trust in health and wellness influencers
- The topics Americans learn about from health and wellness influencers
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: Detailed Tables