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Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?

Acknowledgments

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?
  2. Why do Americans get information from health and wellness influencers, and how do they find them?
  3. Trust in health and wellness influencers
  4. The topics Americans learn about from health and wellness influencers
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed Tables

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org.

Primary researchers

Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant       
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research

Research team

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant      
Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern    
Devin Teehan, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant
Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Bill Webster,  Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Rachel Drian, Associate Director, Communications
Sara Atske, Digital Producer
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Madelyn Bonkoski, Assistant Audience Editor

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s Science & Society, News & Information, and Methodology teams, including Giancarlo Pasquini, Elisa Shearer, Michael Lipka, Katerina Matsa, Kirsten Eddy, Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo and Dana Popky.

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Table of Contents

  1. Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?
  2. Why do Americans get information from health and wellness influencers, and how do they find them?
  3. Trust in health and wellness influencers
  4. The topics Americans learn about from health and wellness influencers
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed Tables