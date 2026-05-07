Acknowledgments

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org.

Primary researchers

Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research

Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist

Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant

Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research

Research team

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant

Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern

Devin Teehan, Qualitative Analysis Intern

Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst

Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant

Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager

Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate

Talia Price, Communications Associate

Rachel Drian, Associate Director, Communications

Sara Atske, Digital Producer

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Madelyn Bonkoski, Assistant Audience Editor

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s Science & Society, News & Information, and Methodology teams, including Giancarlo Pasquini, Elisa Shearer, Michael Lipka, Katerina Matsa, Kirsten Eddy, Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo and Dana Popky.