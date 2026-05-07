Acknowledgments

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org.
Primary researchers
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Research team
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Devin Teehan, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant
Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Rachel Drian, Associate Director, Communications
Sara Atske, Digital Producer
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Madelyn Bonkoski, Assistant Audience Editor
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s Science & Society, News & Information, and Methodology teams, including Giancarlo Pasquini, Elisa Shearer, Michael Lipka, Katerina Matsa, Kirsten Eddy, Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo and Dana Popky.