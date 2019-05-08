Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center received invaluable advice in developing the questionnaire from Crystal Marie Fleming, Associate Professor of Sociology, Stony Brook University; David French, Senior Writer, National Review; Margaret A. Hagerman, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Mississippi State University; and Mosi Adesina Ifatunji, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends.

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Anna Brown, Research Analyst Kiana Cox, Research Associate Nikki Graf, Research Associate Anthony Cilluffo, Research Assistant Deja Thomas, Research Assistant Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Jessica Pumphrey, Communications Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau, and from feedback provided by the following Pew Research Center researchers: Monica Anderson, Abby Budiman, Jeff Diamant, Amina Dunn, Antonio Flores, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, Jocelyn Kiley, Mark Hugo Lopez, Baxter Oliphant, Andrew Perrin, Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler and Neil Ruiz.