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Republicans, Democrats continue to differ sharply on voting access

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About six-in-ten Americans (59%) say any U.S. voter should have the option to vote early or absentee without having to document a reason, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

About 6 in 10 Americans favor early or absentee voting without an excuse
% who say a voter should be allowed to vote early or absentee …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 6 in 10 Americans favor early or absentee voting without an excuse
% who say a voter should be allowed to vote early or absentee …
GroupOnly if they have a documented reason for not voting in person on Election DayWithout having to document a reasonGroup type
Total 4059total
Rep/Lean Rep6634subgroup
Dem/Lean Dem1881subgroup
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

But there are wide partisan divides on this question:

  • 81% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say early or absentee voting should be available to voters without the need to provide a reason.
  • By comparison, 66% of Republicans and GOP leaners say these voting methods should only be available to those who have a documented reason for not voting in person on Election Day.

Both early and absentee voting are far more common today than in prior decades. In the 2024 presidential election, only around a third of voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ views of early voting and whether they think elections would be less secure if it were easier to register and vote.

Why did we do this? 

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of the voting for decades.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research.   

How did we do this? 

Most of the data for this analysis comes from a Center survey of 5,103 U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the 2026 survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

This analysis also uses data from a Center survey conducted May 13-19, 2024. Here are the 2024 survey questions, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Categorizing state voting laws

To categorize states by their voting laws, we relied on data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. We accessed this data on June 8, 2026, and it was last updated on June 3, 2026.

How views have changed in recent years

Compared with 2018, far fewer Republicans now support no-excuse early or absentee voting
% who say any voter should have the option to vote early or absentee without having to document a reason
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Compared with 2018, far fewer Republicans now support no-excuse early or absentee voting
% who say any voter should have the option to vote early or absentee without having to document a reason
DateTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
2026-04-26593481
2024-05-19603782
2021-04-11633884
2020-06-22654483
2018-10-07715783
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans are now less likely to support no-excuse early or absentee voting than they were before the 2020 election – the result of shifting views among Republicans.

In 2018, when we first asked this question, a 57% majority of Republicans said that any voter should be able to vote early or absentee without having to give a reason. Today, 34% of Republicans say this.

In contrast, Democrats’ views are essentially unchanged over the past eight years. Since 2018, about eight-in-ten Democrats have said no-excuse early or absentee voting should be available to any voter.

How views of no-excuse early and absentee voting differ by state

Americans who live in states where mail-in ballots will automatically be sent to every voter this November are more likely to have a favorable view of no-excuse early or absentee voting than those who live in states where voters have to request an absentee ballot.

Support for no-excuse early or absentee voting is higher in states with universal mail-in ballot access
% who say any voter should be allowed to vote early or absentee without having to document a reason
Chart
Note: State voting law data is from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Support for no-excuse early or absentee voting is higher in states with universal mail-in ballot access
% who say any voter should be allowed to vote early or absentee without having to document a reason
GroupTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Demgroup type
Total593481total
Ballots will be mailed to all voters674085subgroup
No excuse is required to vote by mail593383subgroup
A valid excuse is required to vote by mail533375subgroup
Download data as .csv
Note: State voting law data is from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

  • 67% of Americans in states with universal mail-in ballot access say voters should have the option to vote early or absentee without needing to provide a reason.
  • This share drops to 59% among people living in states where ballots are not automatically mailed, but where any voter can request a mail-in ballot without an excuse.
  • 53% of adults in states that require a valid excuse to vote by mail say no-excuse early or absentee voting should be available to all voters.

These patterns persist within both parties, even as Democrats are substantially more likely than Republicans across the different groups of states to back no-excuse early and absentee voting.

Republicans living in states where every voter receives a mail-in ballot are somewhat more likely than those in other states to favor no-excuse early or absentee voting (40% vs. 33%).

Overwhelming shares of Democrats across these different groups of states favor no-excuse absentee voting. But those in states where an excuse is required are somewhat less likely to say this than those in states where no excuse is required to vote absentee (75% vs. 83%).

How views of voting access differ across demographic and political groups

There are some differences in views of no-excuse early or absentee voting by race and ethnicity, age, and education.

Black adults are particularly likely to say all voters should have access to no-excuse early or absentee voting
% who say a voter should be allowed to vote early or absentee …
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Black adults are particularly likely to say all voters should have access to no-excuse early or absentee voting
% who say a voter should be allowed to vote early or absentee …
GroupOnly if they have a documented reason for not voting in person on Election DayWithout having to document a reasonGroup type
Total 4059total
White4555race
Hispanic3662race
Black2376race
Asian*3663race
Ages 18-293762age
30-493960age
50-644455age
65+4258age
Postgrad3267education
College grad3466education
Some college4357education
HS or less4653education
Rep/Lean Rep6634party rep
Conserv7227party rep
Mod/Lib5544party rep
Dem/Lean Dem1881party dem
Cons/Mod2475party dem
Liberal 1090party dem
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Race and ethnicity

Roughly three-quarters of Black adults (76%) say any voter should have the option to vote early or absentee without an excuse. Smaller majorities of White (55%), Asian (63%) and Hispanic (62%) adults say the same.

Age

Adults under 50 are modestly more likely than those ages 50 and older to support no-excuse early or absentee voting (61% vs. 56%).

Education

Two-thirds of Americans with a bachelor’s degree or more education favor no-excuse early or absentee voting. This compares with 57% among those who have some college experience but no four-year degree, and 53% among those with a high school degree or less education.

Party and ideology

In both parties, views differ by ideology:

  • Liberal Democrats are 15 percentage points more likely than conservative and moderate Democrats to back no-excuse early or absentee voting (90% vs. 75%).
  • Moderate and liberal Republicans are 17 points more likely than conservative Republicans to support this (44% vs. 27%).

Would making it easier to vote affect election security?

In 2024, we also asked Americans whether elections would be less secure if the rules were changed to make it easier to register and vote. About six-in-ten Americans (58%) said elections would not be less secure, while 40% said they would.

In 2024, most Republicans said making it easier to register and vote would cause U.S. elections to be less secure
% who say if election rules were changed to make it easier to register and vote …
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 13-19, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In 2024, most Republicans said making it easier to register and vote would cause U.S. elections to be less secure
% who say if election rules were changed to make it easier to register and vote …
GroupIt would not make elections any less secure if election rules were changed to make it easier to register and voteIf election rules were changed to make it easier to register and vote, that would also make elections less secureGroup type
Total 5840total
White5544race
Hispanic5641race
Black7424race
Asian*6237race
Ages 18-296237age
30-496038age
50-645543age
65+5544age
Postgrad6633education
College grad6337education
Some college5543education
HS or less5444education
Rep/Lean Rep 3563party rep
Conserv3069party rep
Mod/Lib4554party rep
Dem/Lean Dem7920party dem
Cons/Mod7029party dem
Liberal 919party dem
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 13-19, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

There were some demographic and ideological differences on this question as well.

Race and ethnicity

About three-quarters of Black adults (74%) said that changing the rules in this way would not make elections less secure. That compared with 62% of Asian adults, 56% of Hispanic adults and 55% of White adults.

Age

Adults under 50 were modestly more likely than those ages 50 and older to say that changing these election rules would not make elections less secure (61% vs. 55%).

Education

Americans with at least a four-year college degree were more likely than those without a degree to say this (64% vs. 54%).

Party and ideology

Around nine-in-ten liberal Democrats (91%) said that changing the rules to make it easier to vote would not make elections less secure. A smaller majority of conservative and moderate Democrats (70%) said the same.

By contrast, 69% of conservative Republicans and 54% of moderate and liberal Republicans said elections would be less secure if the rules were changed.

Note: This is an update of a post originally published on July 9, 2024. Here are the 2026 survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. Here are the 2024 survey questions we used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

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Andrew Daniller is a research associate focusing on politics at Pew Research Center.