Many Americans hold utility companies responsible for their rising home energy bills

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Home energy costs are rising faster than inflation in the United States, and there’s no sign that the increases are slowing down.

Overall, three-quarters of U.S. adults say their home energy costs have gone up in recent years, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. This includes 42% who say these costs have gone up a lot.

When asked why they think their home energy costs are rising, Americans most commonly say it’s due to utility companies wanting to make more money: 64% say this is a major reason. But many see other factors at play, too. For example, most say electrical grid upgrade costs and increased energy use at data centers are at least minor reasons for their rising bills.

Related: What we know about energy use at U.S. data centers amid the AI boom

These findings are based on a survey conducted March 16-22, 2026, among 3,524 U.S. adults. We asked a random half of all respondents about rising home energy costs and asked the other half about rising home insurance costs.

In all regions, most Americans say their home energy costs have gone up

At least seven-in-ten adults in each of the four census-designated regions of the country – the Northeast, Midwest, South and West – say their home energy prices increased a lot or a little in the last few years.

3 in 4 U.S. adults say their home energy costs have gone up in the last few years % who say that over the last few years, their home energy costs have gone up … Note: Respondents who said “Stayed about the same,” “Gone down a lot/a little,” “Not sure” or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 3 in 4 U.S. adults say their home energy costs have gone up in the last few years % who say that over the last few years, their home energy costs have gone up … Population Group A lot A little NET U.S. adults total 42 33 75 Northeast region 56 27 82 Midwest region 43 36 78 South region 40 34 73 West region 36 34 70 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who said “Stayed about the same,” “Gone down a lot/a little,” “Not sure” or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Northeasterners are particularly likely to say their home energy costs have gone up a lot: 56% say this, compared with about four-in-ten of those in the Midwest (43%) and South (40%) and about a third of those in the West (36%).

Seven Northeastern states (Maine, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island) were among the 15 states with the largest residential electricity cost increases from 2021 to 2025, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York were also among the 15 states with the largest increases in residential natural gas prices over this period.

In the U.S. as a whole, residential electricity prices increased by 27% and residential natural gas prices increased by 26% from 2021 to 2025. In most states, residential electricity prices and natural gas prices increased by 15% or more over this period.

Why Americans think their home energy costs are rising

Among Americans who say their home energy costs have gone up over the last few years, the largest share by far say it’s because utility companies want to make more money. Nearly two-thirds (64%) say this is a major reason for their rising home energy bills.

Many Americans say utility companies are to blame for rising home energy bills Among U.S. adults who say their home energy costs have gone up over the last few years, % who say each of the following is (a) … Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans say utility companies are to blame for rising home energy bills Among U.S. adults who say their home energy costs have gone up over the last few years, % who say each of the following is (a) … Major reason Minor reason Not a reason Not sure Utility companies wanting to make more money 64 21 5 10 Data centers using more energy 43 23 9 26 Costs of updating or expanding the electrical grid 40 30 10 20 Government regulations 35 26 15 24 Extreme weather events 27 37 23 13 Using more energy in their home 13 34 46 6 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 16-22, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But most also cite data centers and electrical grid costs as reasons their home energy bills are increasing:

43% say a major reason is that data centers are using more energy; another 23% see this as a minor reason. About a quarter (26%) aren’t sure about the impact of data centers.

40% say a major reason is the costs of updating and expanding the electrical grid. Another 30% see this as a minor reason, and 20% aren’t sure.

Majorities also say government regulations and extreme weather events are at least minor reasons behind their rising home energy costs. But fewer see these as major reasons.

Americans are least likely to blame themselves for their rising home energy costs. Just 13% say a major reason for their rising costs is that they are using more energy at home, while 34% say this is a minor reason. Nearly half (46%) say this is not a reason.

Americans who report that their home energy costs have gone up a lot cite most of these reasons more often than those who say their costs have gone up a little. For example, 74% of those who say their costs have gone up a lot say a major reason is that utility companies want to make more money, compared with 52% of those who say their costs have gone up a little.

Republicans and Democrats agree on some causes of home energy cost increases

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and Democrats and Democratic leaners are about equally likely to say a major reason their home energy costs have gone up is utility companies wanting to make more money. Similar shares in both parties also say a major reason is that data centers are using more energy.

Related: How Americans view data centers’ impact in key areas, from the environment to jobs

But Republicans and Democrats differ on how much government regulations and extreme weather events contribute. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say government regulations are a major reason (42% vs. 29%, among those who reported increasing home energy costs). Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say extreme weather events are a major reason (35% vs. 18%).

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.