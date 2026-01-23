6 facts about obesity and weight loss drugs in the U.S.

In recent months, the Trump administration struck a deal with pharmaceutical companies to lower the price many Americans pay for popular drugs used for weight loss, such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

As a result, these types of medications – formally known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s – could become more broadly available in the United States, where obesity affects around four-in-ten adults ages 20 and older.

Here are six facts about obesity and weight loss in the U.S. and Americans’ views of drugs used for weight loss, drawn from Pew Research Center surveys and other sources.

Share of U.S. adults considered obese down slightly in recent years % of U.S. adults ages 20 and older whose body mass index classifies them as obese Note: Age-adjusted figures. Those considered obese have a BMI of 30.0 or more. 2019-20 data collection was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share of U.S. adults considered obese down slightly in recent years % of U.S. adults ages 20 and older whose body mass index classifies them as obese Year label Years Obesity rate Category '88- '94 1988-1994 22.9% 1988-1994 '99- '00 1999-2000 30.5 1999-2018 '01- '02 2001-2002 30.5 1999-2018 '03- '04 2003-2004 32.2 1999-2018 '05- '06 2005-2006 34.3 1999-2018 '07- '08 2007-2008 33.7 1999-2018 '09- '10 2009-2010 35.7 1999-2018 '11- '12 2011-2012 34.9 1999-2018 '13- '14 2013-2014 37.7 1999-2018 '15- '16 2015-2016 39.6 1999-2018 '17- '18 2017-2018 42.4 1999-2018 '21- '23 2021-2023 40.3 2021-2023 Download data as .csv Note: Age-adjusted figures. Those considered obese have a BMI of 30.0 or more. 2019-20 data collection was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National Center for Health Statistics.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Around 40% of Americans ages 20 and older are considered obese, and nearly 10% are severely obese. These rates are based on body mass index data from 2021-23, the most recent age-adjusted estimates from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC).

The nation’s obesity rate has climbed in recent decades. In the 1988-94 survey period, 22.9% of adults ages 20 and older were classified as obese, and 2.8% were severely obese.

From 2017-18 to 2021-23, the share of adults considered obese declined by around 2 percentage points. This is the first time the rate has declined by more than 1 point between survey periods.

About two-thirds of U.S. adults (65%) said in a February 2024 Pew Research Center survey that willpower alone is usually not enough for most people to lose weight and keep it off. Another 34% said willpower alone is usually enough.

In 2024, 65% of Americans said willpower alone was not enough for most people to lose weight and keep it off % of U.S. adults who say that for most people who are trying to lose weight and keep it off … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.

In 2024, 65% of Americans said willpower alone was not enough for most people to lose weight and keep it off % of U.S. adults who say that for most people who are trying to lose weight and keep it off … Willpower alone is usually NOT enough Willpower alone is usually enough Category U.S. adults 65 34 U.S. adults Men 59 41 Gender Women 71 28 Gender White 68 31 Race/ethnicity Black 70 29 Race/ethnicity Hispanic 55 43 Race/ethnicity Asian* 54 46 Race/ethnicity Ages 18-29 55 44 Age 30-49 61 39 Age 50-64 71 29 Age 65+ 73 26 Age Rep/Lean Rep 59 40 Party Dem/Lean Dem 71 28 Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 7-11, 2024.

Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Women were significantly more likely than men to say willpower is not enough (71% vs. 59%). And older adults were more likely than younger adults to say this is the case, though the prevailing view across all age groups is that willpower is not enough.

The same survey asked Americans about environmental and lifestyle factors that might impact a person’s weight. The largest shares said diet (57%) and exercise habits (43%) impact weight a great deal, though one-fifth or more said the same about stress, genetics and access to grocery stores.

About half (53%) of Americans say they hear or read about Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs extremely or very often, as of early 2025. Another 27% say they hear or read about them sometimes, while 19% say they rarely or never do.

About half of Americans say they hear about weight loss drugs extremely or very often % of U.S. adults who say that in general, they hear or read about Ozempic and similar drugs being used for weight loss … Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.

About half of Americans say they hear about weight loss drugs extremely or very often % of U.S. adults who say that in general, they hear or read about Ozempic and similar drugs being used for weight loss … U.S. adults Extremely/Very often 53 Sometimes 27 Rarely/Never 19 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 24-March 2, 2025.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Women are more likely than men to say they hear or read about weight loss drugs extremely or very often (59% vs. 47%), with women ages 50 and older particularly likely to say this.

Older women more likely than younger women to say they frequently hear about weight loss drugs % of U.S. women who say that in general, they hear or read about Ozempic and similar drugs being used for weight loss extremely/very often

Older women more likely than younger women to say they frequently hear about weight loss drugs % of U.S. women who say that in general, they hear or read about Ozempic and similar drugs being used for weight loss extremely/very often Women Category Women 59 U.S. adults Ages 18-29 52 Ages 30-49 53 Ages 50-64 68 Ages 65+ 63 Ages Download data as .csv

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 24-March 2, 2025. Note: Respondents who did not answer or gave other responses of "Sometimes," "Rarely" or "Never" are not shown. Refer to the topline for full question wording.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 24-March 2, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans tend to see these drugs as good weight loss options for people with certain health conditions, but not for other people who just want to lose weight. Among those who had heard of Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs in February 2024, 53% said they are good weight loss options for people with obesity or a weight-related health condition.

A much smaller share (12%) saw these drugs as good options for people who want to lose weight but don’t have a weight-related health condition. Another 62% said they are not good options, and 26% were unsure.

Sales of GLP-1s have exploded in recent years. Novo Nordisk – the Danish maker of Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus – reported $31.1 billion in revenue from these three drugs in 2024, up from $11.9 billion in 2022. They accounted for 70% of Novo Nordisk’s entire 2024 revenue.

Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus sales up steeply, especially in the U.S. Combined annual sales for Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus by region, in U.S. dollars Note: Figures converted from Danish kroner to U.S. dollars, at rate of 1 krone = $0.154. Total 2018 and 2019 sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa include the Oceania region. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rybelsus to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2019; Wegovy was approved for weight management in 2021.

Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus sales up steeply, especially in the U.S. Combined annual sales for Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus by region, in U.S. dollars Year Total U.S. North America, excluding U.S. Europe, Middle East and Africa China Rest of world 2018 $276,584,000 $251,636,000 $18,942,000 $6,006,000 $0 $0 2019 $1,738,198,000 $1,485,946,000 $76,230,000 $149,226,000 $0 $0 2020 $3,554,936,000 $2,845,304,000 $144,452,000 $484,792,000 $1,540,000 $78,848,000 2021 $6,149,066,000 $4,434,738,000 $269,808,000 $1,029,028,000 $46,662,000 $368,830,000 2022 $11,894,498,000 $8,145,830,000 $579,656,000 $1,876,490,000 $347,886,000 $944,636,000 2023 $22,454,894,000 $15,939,000,000 $1,021,174,000 $3,152,688,000 $762,608,000 $1,579,424,000 2024 $31,084,746,000 $21,677,964,000 $1,289,288,000 $4,720,100,000 $996,226,000 $2,401,168,000 Download data as .csv Note: Figures converted from Danish kroner to U.S. dollars, at rate of 1 krone = $0.154. Total 2018 and 2019 sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa include the Oceania region. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rybelsus to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2019; Wegovy was approved for weight management in 2021.

Source: Novo Nordisk annual reports, accessed through U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Similar medications – such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, produced by the U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly – have also seen a steep rise in sales over the past few years.

Mounjaro, Zepbound see surge in popularity Annual sales for Mounjaro and Zepbound, in U.S. dollars Note: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mounjaro to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2022; Zepbound was approved for weight management in 2023.

Mounjaro, Zepbound see surge in popularity Annual sales for Mounjaro and Zepbound, in U.S. dollars Year Mounjaro Zepbound Total company revenue 2022 $482,500,000 $0 $28,541,400,000 2023 $5,163,100,000 $175,800,000 $34,124,100,000 2024 $11,540,100,000 $4,925,700,000 $45,042,700,000 Download data as .csv Note: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mounjaro to treat Type 2 diabetes in 2022; Zepbound was approved for weight management in 2023.

Source: Eli Lilly and Co. annual reports, accessed through U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

After receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2022, Mounjaro generated $5.2 billion in sales worldwide in 2023, and that jumped to $11.5 billion in 2024. Zepbound, approved in late 2023, made $4.9 billion in 2024. Together, Mounjaro and Zepbound accounted for around 37% of Eli Lilly’s 2024 revenue.

The largest market for weight loss drugs by far is North America. In 2024, nearly 70% of combined Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus sales were in the U.S. alone, as were 84% of Mounjaro and Zepbound sales.

Thirteen states cover GLP-1s for obesity treatment under Medicaid, according to a January 2026 report from KFF, a nonpartisan research organization focused on health policy. Another seven states cover one or more weight loss drugs but not any GLP-1s.

The rising costs of weight loss drugs have caused some states to restrict who qualifies for them or end coverage altogether. For instance, California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and South Carolina stopped covering GLP-1s for weight loss as of Jan. 1. And North Carolina briefly suspended coverage last fall, citing shortfalls in funding.

Most states don’t cover GLP-1s for obesity treatment under Medicaid States with Medicaid plans that cover one or more glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s) for obesity treatment under fee-for-service Note: As of January 2026.

Most states don't cover GLP-1s for obesity treatment under Medicaid States with Medicaid plans that cover one or more glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s) for obesity treatment under fee-for-service Name FIPS Insurance coverage Alabama 01 Not covered Alaska 02 Not covered Arizona 04 Not covered Arkansas 05 Not covered California 06 Not covered Colorado 08 Not covered Connecticut 09 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s Delaware 10 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment District of Columbia 11 Not covered Florida 12 Not covered Georgia 13 Not covered Hawaii 15 Not covered Idaho 16 Not covered Illinois 17 Not covered Indiana 18 Not covered Iowa 19 Not covered Kansas 20 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Kentucky 21 Not covered Louisiana 22 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s Maine 23 Not covered Maryland 24 Not covered Massachusetts 25 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Michigan 26 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Minnesota 27 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Mississippi 28 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Missouri 29 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Montana 30 Not covered Nebraska 31 Not covered Nevada 32 Not covered New Hampshire 33 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s New Jersey 34 Not covered New Mexico 35 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s New York 36 Not covered North Carolina 37 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment North Dakota 38 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s Ohio 39 Not covered Oklahoma 40 Not covered Oregon 41 Not covered Pennsylvania 42 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s Rhode Island 44 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment South Carolina 45 Not covered South Dakota 46 Not covered Tennessee 47 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Texas 48 Coverage for one or more weight loss drugs but not GLP-1s Utah 49 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Vermont 50 Not covered Virginia 51 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Washington 53 Not covered West Virginia 54 Not covered Wisconsin 55 Coverage in place and covers GLP-1s for obesity treatment Wyoming 56 Not covered Download data as .csv Note: As of January 2026.

Source: KFF.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

KFF found that the number of Medicaid prescriptions for GLP-1s increased from 1.3 million in 2019 to 8.4 million in 2024. Likewise, Medicaid gross spending on GLP-1s increased from nearly $1 billion in 2019 to $8.6 billion 2024.