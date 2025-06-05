More Americans disapprove than approve of the job Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing as U.S. health secretary

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions regarding the department’s proposed 2026 fiscal year budget on May 20, 2025. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

U.S. adults have mixed views of the job that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. But their views lean more negative than positive:

43% say they strongly or somewhat disapprove of how Kennedy is handling his job.

36% say they strongly or somewhat approve.

21% aren’t sure.

Strong disapproval of Kennedy’s job performance also exceeds strong approval. Three-in-ten Americans strongly disapprove of how Kennedy is handling his job, while 16% strongly approve.

How we did this As part of a broader survey on health-related topics, Pew Research Center sought to understand how Americans feel about Robert F. Kennedy’s performance as the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services. We surveyed 5,085 U.S. adults from April 28 to May 4, 2025. Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Since being sworn in as health secretary in February, Kennedy has cut 10,000 jobs at U.S. health agencies, encouraged states to ban fluoride in drinking water, and sought to address a measles outbreak in Texas, among other actions.

The Center survey was conducted from April 28 to May 4, after Kennedy took each of those actions. We asked about Kennedy’s performance as part of a broader series of questions about health-related topics.

Party differences

Democrats and Republicans have different views of Kennedy’s job performance to date.

Around seven-in-ten Democrats and those who lean toward the Democratic Party (72%) disapprove of the job Kennedy is doing, compared with 14% of Republicans and Republican leaners. Conversely, 66% of Republicans approve of the job he’s doing, compared with just 9% of Democrats.

Looking at ideology as well as political party, liberal Democrats are the most likely to disapprove of Kennedy’s job performance. More than eight-in-ten (83%) disapprove, compared with 64% of moderate or conservative Democrats. Meanwhile, conservative Republicans are more likely than moderate or liberal Republicans to approve of Kennedy’s job performance (74% vs. 52%).

In both parties, people with more moderate ideological views are more likely to say they’re not sure how they feel about Kennedy’s performance.

Age differences within each party

In each party, attitudes about Kennedy vary by age.

Democrats ages 50 and older are more likely than those under 50 to disapprove of Kennedy’s performance (79% vs. 67%). By comparison, Republicans ages 50 and older are more likely than their younger GOP counterparts to approve of it (71% vs. 60%).

Younger adults in both parties are more likely than older adults to say they’re not sure about Kennedy’s job performance.

