Most Americans continue to favor raising taxes on corporations, higher-income households

With Congress considering legislation that would extend the tax cuts passed during the first Trump administration, a majority of Americans continue to say taxes should be increased, not decreased, for large businesses and corporations. They also say this for household income over $400,000 a year.

More than six-in-ten U.S. adults (63%) say tax rates on large businesses and corporations should be raised. This includes 34% who say they should be raised a lot. Another 19% say large businesses’ tax rates should be lowered, while 17% say they should be kept the same as they are now.

About six-in-ten (58%) say tax rates on household income over $400,000 should be raised, including 23% who say these tax rates should be raised a lot. Much smaller shares say taxes on higher-income households should be lowered (19%) or kept the same (21%).

As has been the case in recent years, views differ substantially by party. Democrats are overwhelmingly supportive of raising taxes on these groups, while Republicans are more divided.

81% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents support raising taxes on large businesses and corporations. Nearly as many (74%) say taxes should be raised on household income over $400,000.

By contrast, 43% of Republicans and Republican leaners say taxes on each group should be raised, while roughly three-in-ten say taxes for these groups should be lowered.

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this survey to track Americans’ views on tax rates for large businesses and household income over $400,000. We surveyed 5,086 U.S. adults from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology.

There are also ideological differences within each party:

At least half of moderate and liberal Republicans favor raising taxes on large businesses and corporations (58%) and household income over $400,000 (53%), compared with about a third each among conservative Republicans.

Large majorities of liberal Democrats say tax rates should be raised for large businesses (90%) and higher-income households (83%). Smaller majorities of conservative and moderate Democrats say the same (76% favor raising taxes for large corporations, 67% for higher-income households).

Views by income level

Overall, Americans across income levels have similar views on increasing tax rates for large corporations and higher-income households. But there are differences within partisan groups. Upper-income Republicans are less likely than lower-income Republicans to say taxes on these groups should be raised; upper-income Democrats are more likely than lower-income Democrats to say this.

As a result, the partisan gaps on these questions are far wider among upper-income people than among lower-income people.

91% of upper-income Democrats say tax rates on large businesses should be raised, and 80% say rates should be raised on household income over $400,000. By contrast, about a third of upper-income Republicans say the same for each group.

72% of lower-income Democrats and 51% of lower-income Republicans say taxes on large businesses should be increased. The gap is even smaller when it comes to taxing household income over $400,000 (61% vs. 48%).

Trends in partisan views

Americans’ views on tax rates for large businesses and higher-income households have changed only modestly in recent years. U.S. adults are slightly less likely to say these taxes should be raised – and slightly more likely to say they should be lowered – than they were a few years ago.

This is largely attributable to Republicans becoming more likely to voice support for lower tax rates.

About a third of Republicans (32%) now say tax rates for large businesses and corporations should be lowered. This is up 9 percentage points from April 2023 and 13 points from September 2021.

About three-in-ten Republicans (27%) say taxes for household incomes over $400,000 should be lowered, up 10 points from 2021.

Democrats’ views on these questions are largely unchanged over this period.

