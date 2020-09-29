Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Research Topics Science Science Issues Climate, Energy & Environment
  • Report

|

Science and Scientists Held in High Esteem Across Global Publics

Methodology

By , , and

About Pew Research Center’s International Science Survey 2019–2020

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Kantar Public UK, Kantar Public Korea, Langer Research Associates and Abt Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. More details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs are available here.

For details on the classification of European political parties see Appendix B.

Next: Appendix A: Detailed charts and tables
← Prev Page
1 5 6 7 8 9
Next Page →

Report Materials

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials