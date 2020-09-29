About Pew Research Center’s International Science Survey 2019–2020

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Kantar Public UK, Kantar Public Korea, Langer Research Associates and Abt Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. More details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs are available here.

For details on the classification of European political parties see Appendix B.