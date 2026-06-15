Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.
Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/religion/.
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Primary researcher
Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate
Research team
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Vivian Jacobs, Research Assistant
Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher
Coders
Jordan L. Carreiro, Anastasia Cwietniewicz, Karis Danner-McDonald, Aisha Nayla, Jeremiah Ong, Alison Stackhouse Taetzsch
Editorial and graphic design
Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer