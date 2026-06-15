Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/religion/.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary researcher

Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Vivian Jacobs, Research Assistant

Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher

Coders

Jordan L. Carreiro, Anastasia Cwietniewicz, Karis Danner-McDonald, Aisha Nayla, Jeremiah Ong, Alison Stackhouse Taetzsch

Editorial and graphic design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer