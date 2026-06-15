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More Countries Had Elevated Levels of Social Hostilities Involving Religion in 2023

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. More Countries Had Elevated Levels of Social Hostilities Involving Religion in 2023
  2. Number of countries with high or very high social hostilities rose in 2023
  3. Harassment of religious groups around the world in 2023
  4. Restrictions on religion rose in most regions in 2023 but declined in sub-Saharan Africa
  5. Religious restrictions in the 25 most populous countries in 2023
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/religion/.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary researcher

Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Vivian Jacobs, Research Assistant
Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher

Coders

Jordan L. Carreiro, Anastasia Cwietniewicz, Karis Danner-McDonald, Aisha Nayla, Jeremiah Ong, Alison Stackhouse Taetzsch

Editorial and graphic design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager 
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

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RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Majumdar, Samirah and Vivian Jacobs. 2026. “More Countries Had Elevated Levels of Social Hostilities Involving Religion in 2023.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/cv0d-0488.

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Table of Contents

  1. More Countries Had Elevated Levels of Social Hostilities Involving Religion in 2023
  2. Number of countries with high or very high social hostilities rose in 2023
  3. Harassment of religious groups around the world in 2023
  4. Restrictions on religion rose in most regions in 2023 but declined in sub-Saharan Africa
  5. Religious restrictions in the 25 most populous countries in 2023
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology