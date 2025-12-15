Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Religious Landscape Study

  • Report

|

Why Do Some Americans Leave Their Religion While Others Stay?

Why some Americans have left Protestantism, while others stay or join

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Why Do Some Americans Leave Their Religion While Others Stay?
  2. Why some Americans have left Protestantism, while others stay or join
  3. Why some Americans have left Catholicism, while others stay
  4. Why many U.S. adults are ‘nones,’ and why some former ‘nones’ have joined a religion
  5. How parents are raising their children, religiously
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at reasons why people identify as Protestant or switch into or out of Protestantism. It is part of a broader report that focuses on patterns in religious switching in the United States, including the reasons people give for staying in or leaving their childhood religion. The report also looks at how certain social and demographic factors may relate to religious switching. Other analyses in the report look at how parents are raising their children, religiously; the reasons people identify with (or leave) Catholicism; and the reasons people are religiously unaffiliated (or stop being religiously unaffiliated).

Why did we do this?

The Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying Americans’ religious identities is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research agenda.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis includes findings from a survey of 8,937 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey was conducted May 5-11, 2025.

Here are the questions from that survey that we used for this analysis, as well as the topline and the survey methodology.

This analysis also includes findings from the Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), a survey of 36,908 U.S. adults. It was conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 0.8 percentage points. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Here is the full list of questions from the RLS, as well as the topline and details about the survey methodology.

Protestantism, which includes many denominations of different sizes as well as nondenominational Protestant churches, is the largest subgroup of Christians in the United States. This analysis looks at the reasons Protestant adults give for being Protestants, the reasons former Protestants give for having left, and the reasons some other Americans give for having become Protestants. (This chapter does not examine religious switching within Protestantism, such as from Methodist to Presbyterian.)

Overall, four-in-ten U.S. adults are Protestants, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS). This includes:

  • 32% of U.S. adults who are Protestants today and were also raised Protestant
  • 8% of U.S. adults who are Protestants today after having been raised another way (including 4% who were raised Catholic and 3% who were raised in another religion or no religion)
Chart showing 32% of U.S. adults were raised Protestant and are still Protestant today

The RLS also finds that 14% of U.S. adults are former Protestants – people who say they were raised Protestant but no longer identify as such. This group includes:

  • 10% of U.S. adults who were raised Protestant but now are religiously unaffiliated
  • 1% who were raised Protestant but now identify as Catholic
  • 2% of U.S. adults who were raised Protestant but now identify with another religion

Why do Protestants say they are Protestant?

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in May 2025 finds that most current Protestants cite the following as extremely or very important reasons why they identify as Protestant today:

  • They believe in the religion’s teachings (71% of Protestants).
  • Their religion fulfills their spiritual needs (66%).
  • Their religion gives meaning to their lives (61%).
Table showing 71% of Protestants say their belief in the religion’s teachings is an extremely or very important reason they are Protestant

This data on Protestants’ reasons for being Protestant comes from a broader set of survey questions that asked U.S. adults who identify with a religion why they do so. The survey also asked religiously unaffiliated Americans why they don’t identify with any religion. And it asked people who switched religions between childhood and adulthood why they left their childhood religion.

Former Protestants say the following are extremely or very important reasons why they no longer identify as Protestant:

  • They stopped believing in the religion’s teachings (45%).
  • They just gradually drifted away (40%).
  • The religion just wasn’t important in their life (38%).
Table showing 45% of former Protestants say they left their childhood religion because they stopped believing in its teachings

Read on to explore the following:

Why people who have become Protestant left their former religion

An estimated 8% of U.S. adults are Protestants who were raised in another religion or in no religion at all.

Our May 2025 survey asked U.S. adults who now identify with a religion other than the one they grew up in why they left their former religion. Around half (51%) of adults who switched to Protestantism from their childhood religion say an extremely or very important reason they left their childhood religion is that their spiritual needs were not being met. A similar share (49%) says feeling called to a new faith was an extremely or very important reason.

Table showing 51% of Americans who were raised in another religion but now identify as Protestants say they left their childhood religion because of unmet spiritual needs

Some other factors commonly cited by people who left their childhood religion for Protestantism include no longer believing in the religion’s teachings (35%), scandals involving clergy or religious leaders (29%), and unhappiness with their former religion’s teachings about social and political issues (26%).

Why religious ‘nones’ who grew up Protestant are now unaffiliated

An estimated 10% of U.S. adults are former Protestants who are now religiously unaffiliated, meaning they identify religiously as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” (The unaffiliated are often called religious “nones.”)

When asked to evaluate several possible reasons why they are not affiliated with a religion, 81% of these former Protestants who are now “nones” say an extremely or very important reason is that they believe they can be moral without having a religion.

Table showing 81% of former Protestants who are now ‘nones’ say an important reason for the change is that they believe they can be moral without religion

Other common reasons include:

  • Questioning a lot of religion’s teachings (cited by 67% of former Protestants who are now “nones”)
  • Not needing religion to be spiritual (57%)
  • Not liking religious organizations (49%)
  • Distrusting religious leaders (49%)

The survey did not include enough adults who were raised Protestant and now identify with a different religion to analyze them separately.

Experiences with being raised Protestant

The May 2025 survey also included several questions about how much religion people had in their lives growing up, and whether their childhood religious experiences were positive or negative.

Upward of eight-in-ten Americans who were raised Protestant and are still Protestant (83%) say they grew up attending religious services at least once or twice a month, while fewer former Protestants who are now religiously unaffiliated (66%) say this.

And most Americans who were raised Protestant and are still Protestant say they had a mostly positive experience with religion when they were growing up (72%). Far fewer former Protestants who are now religious “nones” say this (29%).5

Table showing 72% of Americans who were raised Protestant and are still Protestant say they had a mostly positive experience with religion as children

People raised Protestant who still identify that way also are more likely than those who are now “nones” to say their parents talked about religion extremely or very often; that they grew up in an extremely or very religious household; and that they grew up regularly doing at least four of the five religious activities that we asked them about (including saying prayers at night, saying grace or praying before meals, doing religious arts and crafts, listening to religious music or reading religious stories).

Next: Why some Americans have left Catholicism, while others stay
← Prev Page
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Next Page →
RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Alper, Becka A., Patricia Tevington, Asta Kallo and Jeff Diamant. 2025. “Why Do Some Americans Leave Their Religion While Others Stay?” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/52kn-8828.

  1. Respondents were provided the following response options to this question: “Mostly positive” experiences, “Mostly negative,” “Some of both” and “Neither positive nor negative.” They could also say “I did not have much experience with religion when I was growing up.”
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Why Do Some Americans Leave Their Religion While Others Stay?
  2. Why some Americans have left Protestantism, while others stay or join
  3. Why some Americans have left Catholicism, while others stay
  4. Why many U.S. adults are ‘nones,’ and why some former ‘nones’ have joined a religion
  5. How parents are raising their children, religiously
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology