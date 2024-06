Appendix A: Sources

This appendix lists the survey sources used to measure religious switching, importance of religion and daily prayer for adults in 102 countries and territories.

‘Religion and Spirituality in East Asian Societies’ (this report; fieldwork in 2023)

Hong Kong

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam

Various U.S. surveys (fieldwork in 2022-2023)

United States

Religion in South and Southeast Asia (fieldwork in 2022)

Cambodia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Religion in India (fieldwork in 2019-2020)

India

Religion in Western Europe (fieldwork in 2017)

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Religion in Central and Eastern Europe (fieldwork in 2015-2016)

Armenia

Belarus

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Georgia

Greece

Hungary

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Moldova

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Ukraine

Religion in Israel (fieldwork in 2014-2015)

Israel

Religion in Latin America (fieldwork in 2013-2014)

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Uruguay

Venezuela

Albania

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Iraq

Jordan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Morocco

Niger

Pakistan

Palestinian territories

Tajikistan

Tunisia

Turkey

Uzbekistan

Botswana

Cameroon

Chad

Djibouti

D.R. Congo

Ethiopia

Ghana

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Liberia

Mali

Mozambique

Nigeria

Rwanda

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia