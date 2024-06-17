East Asian Societies Survey Dataset

This Pew Research Center survey asked 10,390 adults across Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam about religious identify, beliefs and practices. The survey was conducted face-to-face in Vietnam and with phone interviews elsewhere. Interviews were administered from June to September 2023, in seven languages.

RECOMMENDED CITATION: Evans, Jonathan. 2024. “East Asian Societies Survey Dataset.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/5jv2-m279.