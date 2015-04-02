Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Research Topics Religion Religious Demographics Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures Project
  • Report

|

The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2010-2050

Chapter 3: Population Projections by Region

This chapter looks at the size and projected growth of the world’s major religious groups from 2010-2050 in six regions of the world. The regions are presented in alphabetical order: Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, North America and sub-Saharan Africa.

Each section begins with an overview of the projected changes in the size of religious groups in that region. Where appropriate, the sections highlight the situation in countries of special interest. The sections also examine the demographic factors that are influencing the growth of religious groups in various regions, including fertility, age structure, religious switching and migration. (For information on life expectancy by region, see Chapter 1.)

Next: Asia-Pacific
← Prev Page
1 10 11 12 13 14 19
Next Page →

Report Materials

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials