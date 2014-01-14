Appendix 3: Social Hostilities Index

The following table shows all 198 countries and territories in descending order of their scores on the Pew Research Center’s index of social hostilities involving religion as of the end of 2012. Pew Research has not attached numerical rankings to the countries because there are numerous tie scores and the differences between the scores of countries that are close to each other on this table are not necessarily meaningful. This is particularly the case at the low end of the scale: The range of scores among the 65 countries in the Very High and High categories is greater than the range of scores among the 76 countries in the Low category. You can download the index as a PDF on the right under “Report Materials.”

Denotes an increase of one point or more from 2011 to 2012.

Denotes a decrease of one point or more from 2011 to 2012.

Very High

Scores 7.2 and Higher Pakistan

Afghanistan

India

Somalia

Israel

Iraq

Palestinian territories

Syria

Russia

Indonesia

Nigeria

Yemen

Kenya

Egypt

Sudan

Lebanon

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Thailand

Burma (Myanmar)

High

Scores 3.6 to 7.1 Mali

Tunisia

Kosovo

Mexico

Greece

Algeria

France

Saudi Arabia

Uganda

Georgia

United Kingdom

Nepal

Tanzania

Italy

Vietnam

Germany

Maldives

Turkey

Iran

Libya

Bahrain

Ethiopia

Jordan

Kyrgyzstan

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Central African Republic

Guinea

Bulgaria

Kuwait

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Sweden

Ukraine

Moldova

Cyprus

Malaysia

Colombia

Ghana

Papua New Guinea

Romania

Tuvalu

Montenegro

Netherlands

China

Angola

Moderate

Scores 1.5 to 3.5 Norway

Poland

Ivory Coast

Serbia

Belgium

South Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Philippines

Brunei

Zambia

Samoa

South Sudan

Austria

Swaziland

Comoros

Australia

Mauritius

Japan

Brazil

Hungary

Switzerland

Madagascar

Republic of Macedonia

Liberia

Senegal

Spain

Tajikistan

Laos

Malawi

Chile

Slovenia

Chad

Croatia

Burkina Faso

Benin

Uzbekistan

Denmark

Kazakhstan

United States

Argentina

Finland

Ireland

Venezuela

Haiti

Timor-Leste

Niger

Bhutan

Mozambique

United Arab Emirates

Fiji

Lithuania

Zimbabwe

Czech Republic

Guinea Bissau

Sierra Leone

Paraguay

Morocco