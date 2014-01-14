Appendix 2: Government Restrictions Index

–> The following table shows all 198 countries and territories in descending order of their scores on the Pew Research Center’s index of government restrictions on religion as of the end of 2012. Pew Research has not attached numerical rankings to the countries because there are numerous tie scores and the differences between the scores of countries that are close to each other on this table are not necessarily meaningful. This is particularly the case at the low end of the scale: The range of scores among the 57 countries in the Very High and High categories is greater than the range of scores among the 97 countries in the Low category. You can download the index as a PDF on the right under “Report Materials.”

Denotes an increase of one point or more from 2011 to 2012.

Denotes a decrease of one point or more from 2011 to 2012.

Very High

Scores 6.6 and Higher Egypt

China

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Indonesia

Maldives

Afghanistan

Syria

Eritrea

Somalia*

Russia

Burma (Myanmar)

Uzbekistan

Malaysia

Azerbaijan

Tajikistan

Pakistan

Brunei

Morocco

Sudan

Algeria

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Vietnam

High

Scores 4.5 to 6.5 Mauritania

Kyrgyzstan

Bahrain

Israel

Turkey

Belarus

Yemen

Western Sahara

Qatar

Oman

Armenia

United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka

Turkmenistan

Jordan

Laos

Libya

India

Ethiopia

Bangladesh

Singapore

Bulgaria

Rwanda

Tunisia

Kuwait

Bhutan

Greece

Cuba

Central African Republic

Belgium

Chad

Moldova

Nigeria

Moderate

Scores 4.5 to 6.5 Ukraine

Kenya

France

Djibouti

Angola

Romania

Venezuela

Mexico

Austria

Germany

United States

Serbia

Palestinian territories**

Thailand

Nepal

Tanzania

Mongolia

Slovakia

Madagascar

Bahamas

Tuvalu

Comoros

Iceland

Lebanon

Costa Rica

Denmark

Republic of Macedonia

United Kingdom

Zambia

Croatia

Guinea

Spain

Georgia

Nicaragua

Latvia

Italy

Equatorial Guinea

Hong Kong

Lithuania

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Cambodia

Hungary

Montenegro