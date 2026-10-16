Acknowledgments

This report was written by Luis Noé-Bustamante, research associate; Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Carolyne Im, former research analyst; Gabriel Piña, senior researcher; and Joseph Copeland, research analyst.

Editorial guidance was provided by Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research; and Jocelyn Kiley, director of political research.

Methodological guidance was provided by Dorene Asare-Marfo, senior panel manager; Dana Popky, associate panel manager; Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist; Arnold Lau, former research methodologist; and Deji Suolang research methodologist. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Zoë McMahon, communications associate.

The report was number-checked by Alexandra Cahn, research assistant, and Shifra Dayak, editorial specialist. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. David Kent, senior editorial specialist, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Noé-Bustamante, Im, Piña and Copeland, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.