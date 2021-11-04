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Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life

Appendix: Additional tables

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life
  2. 1. Half of U.S Latinos experienced some form of discrimination during the first year of the pandemic
  3. 2. For many Latinos, skin color shapes their daily life and affects opportunity in America
  4. 3. Latinos divided on whether race gets too much or too little attention in the U.S. today
  5. 4. Measuring the racial identity of Latinos
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix: Additional tables
How Latinos who rate their skin color as lighter or darker identify their race in other measures
Almost all Latinos who say others would describe them as White choose a lighter skin color to describe themselves
Large majority of Latinos who identify as ‘some other race’ also say others would describe them as Latino when walking past them on the street
Almost all Latinos who describe their race as White in an open-ended question also choose a lighter skin color to describe themselves
Demographic characteristics of Latinos by skin color
Demographic characteristics of Latinos according to the race others would describe them as when walking past them on the street
Demographic characteristics of Latinos according to their race in a two-question format
Demographic characteristics of Latinos according to how they describe their race in an open-ended question
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Table of Contents

  1. Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life
  2. 1. Half of U.S Latinos experienced some form of discrimination during the first year of the pandemic
  3. 2. For many Latinos, skin color shapes their daily life and affects opportunity in America
  4. 3. Latinos divided on whether race gets too much or too little attention in the U.S. today
  5. 4. Measuring the racial identity of Latinos
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix: Additional tables