- Report
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Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life
Appendix: Additional tables
Table of Contents
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- Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life
- 1. Half of U.S Latinos experienced some form of discrimination during the first year of the pandemic
- 2. For many Latinos, skin color shapes their daily life and affects opportunity in America
- 3. Latinos divided on whether race gets too much or too little attention in the U.S. today
- 4. Measuring the racial identity of Latinos
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix: Additional tables