Acknowledgments

This report was written by Rakesh Kochhar, senior researcher. Anthony Cilluffo, research assistant, assisted with data analysis and Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer, provided data related to unauthorized immigrants. Editorial guidance was provided by James Bell, vice president for global strategy, and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography.

Charts and tables for the report were produced by Michael Keegan, senior graphics designer. The report was number-checked by research assistant Antonio Flores and Cilluffo; the graphics were checked by Flores. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, digital producer, assisted with formatting and production of the report. David Kent copy edited the report.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.