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U.S. Latino Population Growth and Dispersion Has Slowed Since Onset of the Great Recession

Appendix C: Detailed tables

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Table of Contents
  1. U.S. Latino Population Growth and Dispersion Has Slowed Since Onset of the Great Recession
  2. 1. U.S. Hispanic population dispersion before and after the onset of the Great Recession
  3. 2. Fast-growing and slow-growing Hispanic counties
  4. 3. Where Hispanic population growth is driving general population growth
  5. 4. Ranking the Latino population in the states
  6. 5. Ranking the Latino population in metropolitan areas
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Maps
  11. Appendix C: Detailed tables
Top 40 counties for absolute Hispanic population growth, 2000 to 2007 and 2007 to 2014
Top 30 fast-growing Hispanic counties, 2007 to 2014
Top 30 fast-growing Hispanic counties, 2000 to 2007
Top 20 counties for the Hispanic share of total county population growth, 2000 to 2007 and 2007 to 2014
Counties with Hispanic population loss from 2000 to 2007 and 2007 to 2014
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Table of Contents

  1. U.S. Latino Population Growth and Dispersion Has Slowed Since Onset of the Great Recession
  2. 1. U.S. Hispanic population dispersion before and after the onset of the Great Recession
  3. 2. Fast-growing and slow-growing Hispanic counties
  4. 3. Where Hispanic population growth is driving general population growth
  5. 4. Ranking the Latino population in the states
  6. 5. Ranking the Latino population in metropolitan areas
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Maps
  11. Appendix C: Detailed tables