Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

U.S. Latino Population Growth and Dispersion Has Slowed Since Onset of the Great Recession

Appendix B: Maps

By and
Table of Contents
  1. U.S. Latino Population Growth and Dispersion Has Slowed Since Onset of the Great Recession
  2. 1. U.S. Hispanic population dispersion before and after the onset of the Great Recession
  3. 2. Fast-growing and slow-growing Hispanic counties
  4. 3. Where Hispanic population growth is driving general population growth
  5. 4. Ranking the Latino population in the states
  6. 5. Ranking the Latino population in metropolitan areas
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Maps
  11. Appendix C: Detailed tables
Hispanic population, 1990
Hispanic population, 2000
Hispanic population, 2010
Counties with fast-growing, slow-growing and declining Hispanic populations, 1990 to 2000
Counties with fast-growing, slow-growing and declining Hispanic populations, 2000 to 2007
Next: Appendix C: Detailed tables
← Prev Page
167891011
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. U.S. Latino Population Growth and Dispersion Has Slowed Since Onset of the Great Recession
  2. 1. U.S. Hispanic population dispersion before and after the onset of the Great Recession
  3. 2. Fast-growing and slow-growing Hispanic counties
  4. 3. Where Hispanic population growth is driving general population growth
  5. 4. Ranking the Latino population in the states
  6. 5. Ranking the Latino population in metropolitan areas
  7. Acknowledgements
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Maps
  11. Appendix C: Detailed tables