- Report
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Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth and Change Through 2065
Appendix B: Immigration Law Timeline
Table of Contents
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- Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth and Change Through 2065
- Chapter 1: The Nation’s Immigration Laws, 1920 to Today
- Chapter 2: Immigration’s Impact on Past and Future U.S. Population Change
- Chapter 3: The Changing Characteristics of Recent Immigrant Arrivals Since 1970
- Chapter 4: U.S. Public Has Mixed Views of Immigrants and Immigration
- Chapter 5: U.S. Foreign-Born Population Trends
- References
- About This Report
- Appendix A: Methodology
- Appendix B: Immigration Law Timeline
- Appendix C: Population Tables, 1965-2065
- Report PDF
- Topline
- Key Charts Statistical Portrait of the Foreign-Born Population in the United States, 1960 – 2013
- Timeline Selected U.S. Immigration Legislation and Executive Actions, 1790-2014
- Map From Ireland to Germany to Italy to Mexico: How America’s Source of Immigrants Has Changed in the States, 1850 to 2013