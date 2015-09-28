Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth and Change Through 2065

Appendix B: Immigration Law Timeline

Table of Contents
  1. Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth and Change Through 2065
  2. Chapter 1: The Nation’s Immigration Laws, 1920 to Today
  3. Chapter 2: Immigration’s Impact on Past and Future U.S. Population Change
  4. Chapter 3: The Changing Characteristics of Recent Immigrant Arrivals Since 1970
  5. Chapter 4: U.S. Public Has Mixed Views of Immigrants and Immigration
  6. Chapter 5: U.S. Foreign-Born Population Trends
  7. References
  8. About This Report
  9. Appendix A: Methodology
  10. Appendix B: Immigration Law Timeline
  11. Appendix C: Population Tables, 1965-2065
Selected U.S. Immigration Laws and Executive Actions, 1790-2014
Selected U.S. Immigration Laws and Executive Actions, 1790-2014
Selected U.S. Immigration Laws and Executive Actions, 1790-2014
Selected U.S. Immigration Laws and Executive Actions, 1790-2014
Next: Appendix C: Population Tables, 1965-2065
← Prev Page
167891011
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth and Change Through 2065
  2. Chapter 1: The Nation’s Immigration Laws, 1920 to Today
  3. Chapter 2: Immigration’s Impact on Past and Future U.S. Population Change
  4. Chapter 3: The Changing Characteristics of Recent Immigrant Arrivals Since 1970
  5. Chapter 4: U.S. Public Has Mixed Views of Immigrants and Immigration
  6. Chapter 5: U.S. Foreign-Born Population Trends
  7. References
  8. About This Report
  9. Appendix A: Methodology
  10. Appendix B: Immigration Law Timeline
  11. Appendix C: Population Tables, 1965-2065