5 Years Later: America Looks Back at the Impact of COVID-19

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/.

Research

Claudia Deane, Executive Vice President
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Alec Tyson, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher                        
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research          
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Assistant 
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research
Richard Fry, Senior Researcher
Dana Braga, Research Analyst        
Luona Lin, Research Associate         
Michael Rotolo, Research Associate         
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research    
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research        
Justin Nortey, Research Analyst               
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research   
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research 
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant            
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate    
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant          
Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst

Editorial and Graphic Design

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor                               
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Digital Design and Production                                                      
Claire Dannenbaum, Assistant Audience Editor

Communications and Web Publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager                             
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

