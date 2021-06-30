This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Ruth Igielnik, Senior Researcher
Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor
Hannah Hartig, Research Associate
Brad Jones, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research
Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research
Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Assistant
Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant
Methodology
Courtney Kennedy, Director, Survey Research
Nick Bertoni, Senior Panel Manager
Nick Hatley, Research Analyst
Communications and editorial
Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager
Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Graphic design and web publishing
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Several others provided helpful comments and input on this study, including Mark Hugo Lopez, Gregory Smith, Juliana Horowitz and Claudia Deane.