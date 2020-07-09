Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research Andrew Daniller, Research Associate Bradley Jones, Research Associate Hannah Hartig, Research Associate Amina Dunn, Research Analyst Hannah Gilberstadt, Research Assistant Ted Van Green, Research Assistant Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Communications Manager Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Graphic design and web publishing
Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer
Methodology
Nick Bertoni, Senior Panel Manager Arnold Lau, Research Analyst