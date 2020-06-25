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Republicans, Democrats Move Even Further Apart in Coronavirus Concerns

Appendix

Table of Contents
  1. Republicans, Democrats Move Even Further Apart in Coronavirus Concerns
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix

Defining income tiers

To create upper-, middle- and lower-income tiers, respondents’ 2018 family incomes were adjusted for differences in purchasing power by geographic region and for household size. “Middle-income” adults live in families with annual incomes that are two-thirds to double the median family income in the American Trends Panel (after incomes have been adjusted for the local cost of living and for household size). The middle-income range for the panel is about $37,500 to $112,600 annually for a three-person household. Lower-income families have incomes less than roughly $37,500, and upper-income families have incomes greater than roughly $112,600.

Based on these adjustments, among respondents who provided their income and household size, 33% are lower income, 45% are middle income and 21% fall into the upper-income tier.

For more information about how the income tiers were determined, please see here.

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Table of Contents

  1. Republicans, Democrats Move Even Further Apart in Coronavirus Concerns
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix