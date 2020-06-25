Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research
Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Bradley Jones, Research Associate
Hannah Hartig, Research Associate
Amina Dunn, Research Assistant
Hannah Gilberstadt, Research Assistant
Ted Van Green, Research Assistant
Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Communications Associate
Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate
Graphic design and web publishing
Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer
Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer
Methodology
Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Analyst